'Papa Noel' spreads cheer through his intricate wood carvings

Joel E. Falkowski carves cottonwood bark with hands the size of small footballs. His trademark silver beard, a penchant for red flannel and his candy-cane red Ford-150 have earned this retired autoworker the nickname of Papa Noel.

At 6 feet 3 inches tall and 330 pounds, Falkowski turns heads at holiday gift shows where he sits serenely carving wood "spirits," whimsical houses and the pine trees he can't keep in stock. As he carves, he lets the wood guide him, spending up to three days to complete the bark creations.

Woodcarving is a popular pastime. In Minnesota, wood for carving sells at $9 a pound. In British Columbia, where cottonwoods grow to the size of sequoia trees, a pound of bark commands $14. Locally, many of the 80-some members of Southtowns Woodcarvers of Western New York use basswood, a softer wood from the Linden tree to craft their bird, fish and eagle figurines. Falkowski and a few others prefer cottonwood bark.

At 68, Falkowski is an outdoorsman who lives to fish, hunt – and carve wood. He and his wife live in a rustic ranch in Clarence Hollow with their dachshund and Sphynx cat. During summer months, you'll likely find him making the rounds through the neighborhood in his pink golf cart. Walk into their home, and it’s like entering Santa’s workshop where his intricate carvings add a distinct homespun charm.

Question: That is quite a beard you have.

Answer: I started it in 1972 when I was in the service. I wash it every day. If I trim it once a year, it’s a lot. I guess if I did, it would be longer. My barber told me it doesn’t grow because I have split ends.

Q: What kind of a kid were you?

A: I was a little short pudgy kid who wore husky-[size] pants. I got picked on sometime, never bullied or anything like that. We lived in Lancaster, and I played second string basketball and football. I played baseball, too, for a long time. I was a catcher and today my knees kill me. That beats the living daylights out of you.

Q: How did you learn to carve wood?

A: At Ford Motor Company. Way back when we took classes through the union after work, a wood carver taught a class that 30 of us signed up for. He stayed for six years, and as time went on I kept with it. I don’t do bunny rabbits or any of that stuff. I just wanted to carve faces and whimsical houses. My faces now don’t look anything like they did then. They were flat and didn’t have a lot of detail. ... We have a gentleman in the club in his 80s, and all he carves are eagles. He has a following. He gets $500 or $600 for a carving. They’re very, very well done.

Q: The basis of your creations is cottonwood bark. Where do you find your materials?

A: I look for dead trees, and when I would find a tree I’d come home with a wheelbarrow or two full of bark. Through the years I collected enough wood to choke a horse, so I don’t have to look for wood anymore. Most of the cotton wood is from the poplar family that grows by water, usually around a creek or marsh. When a tree is dead, it loses its moisture, and after two years, the tree shrinks and the bark just pops right off. I still have my eyes on two trees: one on Wehrle and one in Marilla. If it’s on private property I’ll ask the owner, and I’ll give him a carving, too.

Q: Does carving relax you?

A: I think so. It’s calming. You’re in a different zone where you just carve. Before you know it, six hours are gone.

Q: Tell me about those hands.

A: I was a die maker in a stamping plant and we stamped sheet metal with dies as big as this room. When I started I was a grinder. I’d grind for weeks, always using my hands. That’s why they’re so strong. I have carving gloves, but I don’t like wearing them because I have to feel the wood. I’ve shoved gouges in my hand and would wind up in the emergency room for four or five hours getting stitches. When I’m carving, it looks easy, but I’m putting everything I have into it.