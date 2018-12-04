Olmsted Parks Conservancy seeks input in online survey

The Buffalo Olmsted Park Conservancy has launched an online survey through January to get feedback from park users on priority projects or needs at the Olmsted Parks.

The survey is part of an overall effort to generate community input that will culminate in a five-year update to the Olmsted master plan in May 2019.

“We are excited to launch this survey to gather community input for our park planning process," said Stephanie Crockatt, the conservancy's executive director. "With 150 historic years nearly behind us, the information shared will shape the future of our treasured Olmsted parks."

To complete the survey or to learn more about the planning process, visit bfloparks.org and click the link to the survey.