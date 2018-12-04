North Park Theatre nears end of restoration with lobby, facade work

When the North Park Theatre reopened in March 2014, sparkle and splendor replaced decades of dirt and grime.

But lost in all the hoopla surrounding the theater's restoration was the work that still needed to be completed in the lobby and outside on the facade.

Now, the not-for-profit theater hopes to complete the restoration work by early spring, well before the theater's 100th anniversary in 2020. The work will require closing the theater for about a week.

"This is the restoration of a time capsule that hasn't been seen in around 70 years, since the Loew's chain bought the theater," said Michael Christiano, the theater's director.

"It will be the last aesthetic 'wow' for the North Park," he said of the lobby restoration.

Attorney Thomas Eoannou owns the theater building, and after the Dipson Theatres chain ended its lease in June 2013, Christiano partnered with him to revive the neoclassical, single-screen theater. It has been operated as a not-for-profit since 2015.

The marble floor will be restored in the lobby, but the biggest change will be when a concrete ceiling gives way to a vaulted ceiling with the original 32-foot lobby height detailed with ornamental plaster work.

"This is the only ceiling I've ever known, and I've been going to the theater since 1977," said Ray Barker, the North Park's program director.

The restoration will also provide an interior view of the colorful Art Nouveau stained-glass windows from the lobby. It was made visible from the street in November 2014.

The windows are believed to have been plastered over and covered up in the lobby with a cement ceiling between 1948 and the early 1950s to hide the "Shea's North Park" name etched into the glass. The decision was made by the Loew's movie chain after purchasing the theater from Paramount Pictures in 1948.

On the outside of the theater, masonry work on the facade will be restored, including the return of two stone crowns on either side and the removal of weather stains. Decorative work believed to be hidden under cast concrete is expected to be revealed.

Installation of mounted lights are being considered to highlight the spruced-up exterior. The wooden entrance doors and poster cases will also get a makeover if enough funds can be raised.

The cost is expected to be $315,000. The theater has raised $288,000 so far, with over half of that money — $150,000 — obtained through a state grant from the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched in September at the website gofundme/np100.

The John R. Oishei, Richard W. Rupp, Ralph C. Wilson Jr. and Margaret L. Wendt foundations have provided support. So has Delaware Council Member Joel Feroleto.

Barker said the theater is doing well and has found its niche since reopening.

"We have made enormous strides over these four years in building our audience, and are very pleased with how things are going," Barker said. "Buffalo is a very competitive movie market, and we strive to bring the very best films we possibly can, but we are very happy where things are. Financially we have done quite well."

The North Park is enjoying exceptional box office success with its current film offering, Barker said.

"We are finishing the fifth week of 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' which is our second-highest grossing film since we reopened," he said.

"We had a tremendous run, and we are really glad the public responded to it and liked it so much," he said.

The movie house, reflecting its eclectic programming, will follow the film starting Friday with a British comedy, "Swimming with Men," the Japanese anime film "Mirai," the Korean psychological drama "Burning" and holiday favorite "It's a Wonderful Life."

"Mary Poppins Returns," one of the most anticipated films of the holiday season, will open Dec. 19. The original film, which came out 50 years ago in 1968, also played the North Park.

"It's getting rave reviews that some are saying captures the magic of the original film," Barker said.