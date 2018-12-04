My View: In the 1970s, Mister Softee called the tune

By Chris Stucchio

I’m 51 years old, and someone asked me recently what my favorite decade has been so far. I said the 1970s.

One of the things I remember about that time was running as a little kid in wild hysteria whenever I saw a Mister Softee truck on our street, especially at night. First I ran home to get money from my mom, and if she gave it to me, I desperately tried to catch up to the truck before it left – missing it felt tragically devastating at that age. Fortunately, I was successful most of the time.

I loved Mister Softee trucks because they were fun and quirky and had metal machines that produced soft ice cream right on the spot, which made it seem like a really sophisticated operation to me. And then there was the catchy and Pavlovian ice cream music that blared from Mister Softee trucks when they were trying to attract customers. The advertising firm that came up with that jingle in the 1960s totally nailed it.

Today, the ice cream trucks I see usually aren’t trucks – they’re often older vans that have odd, uninspired paint jobs, play music that’s too up-tempo, and don’t have metal machines that produce soft ice cream on the spot. I guess that’s progress, right?

Another thing I remember about the 1970s is getting up well before anyone in my house was awake, like maybe 4:30 or 5 in the morning, going downstairs and turning the TV on with the volume really low. Back then, TV stations didn’t run programming 24 hours a day, so they used to sign off at some point overnight and show a test pattern until they signed on again a few hours later.

At least one of the stations we got used to sign on by playing a symphonic version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” while showing footage of iconic American images, such as mountains, streams, tall trees and the bald eagle. A few times I was sitting on the floor in front of the TV when it was completely dark outside and all the lights in the house were off as the station signed on. The whole experience definitely had an Orwellian quality to it. To this day, whenever I hear “The Star-Spangled Banner” I think of those early morning encounters with the TV. I hope no one boycotts me or protests me for it, either.

Of course, some of our fun in the 1970s was slightly mischievous. When I was a fourth-grader in 1976, my family lived on a street with all duplexes, so you could actually ring two doorbells at once and run. One day, we rang the doorbells of the same house about 10 times in a 24-hour period.

We could tell by the way the neighbors slammed their doors after the first few times that they were getting very annoyed. Well, the last time we hit that house, they sent out a search party of about five people to look for us. I was hiding in some bushes by myself, and as a couple of them were getting closer to me, I panicked and ran to my house, and then into the basement.

For about 30 seconds I thought I had escaped, but then I heard our doorbell ring. Shortly after that, my mom yelled, “Chris! Get up here now!” To say I had trouble sitting for a few hours after that would be a slight understatement.

I don’t think I ever did another bad thing again – until the 1980s – but that’s a tale for another time.

Chris Stucchio is a freelance writer and editor living in Buffalo.