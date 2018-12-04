Deaths Death Notices
MURPHY, Patricia M. (Singleton)
MURPHY - Patricia M.
(nee Singleton)
December 1, 2018; beloved wife of Michael Murphy; loving mother of Dawn Hejmanowski and Robert (Randi) Murphy; dear grandmother of Bradley, Shawn and Cole; sister of George (Bernice) Singleton; daughter of the late George and Rita Singleton; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Amherst, NY 14226, at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to South Buffalo Mercy Hospital, in Patricia's name. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
