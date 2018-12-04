McGUIRE, Robert J. "Mick"

December 1, 2018. Husband of the late Alice L. Impey McGuire; dear father of Robert J. (Nora) and William (Betsy) McGuire; loving grandfather of Kathleen (John Bracken) McGuire and Megan (Chris Sweeny) McGuire; great-grandfather of Samuel and Alice Bracken; step-grandfather of Jane Woods; step-great-grandfather of Emma and Brendan Ceres; brother of the late Ruth Herzog; predeceased by many family and friends. Friends may call at D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, on Thursday from 4-8 PM. All are invited to A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Amelia's RC Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., at Cornwall Ave., Tonawanda, on Friday at 11:30 AM. Please meet at church. Mick was a WWII Army Veteran, member of Thomas Carroll Div. 1 Ancient Order of Hibernians, famous for his Irish coffee, The Buffalo Barbershop Harmony Chorus and NYS Thruway Authority maintenance department 20 year retiree. Memorial contributions to St. Amelia's Church or Buffalo Hospice Foundation are preferred. Condolences sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com.