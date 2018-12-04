Man reported as fugitive, 20, located by Jamestown Police

A Jamestown man reported as a fugitive from justice was located Tuesday by Jamestown Police and taken into custody, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Isayah J. Baker, 20, who was located at 10 a.m. in the 200 block of East 2nd Street, was arrested based on a warrant out of Warren County, police said.

Warren County is about 100 miles north of the state capital.

Baker was being held Tuesday in the Jamestown City Jail while awaiting arraignment, according to police.