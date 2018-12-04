Letter: Progress is lacking on Route 198 revamp

For over 30 years residents of Buffalo’s Parkside neighborhood have been advocating for safety and design changes to the Scajaquada Expressway. Admittedly I didn’t live in Parkside when that effort began – heck, I was not even born – but a new generation of residents are ensuring that fight continues.

Three and a half years ago a motor vehicle accident resulted in the tragic death of a child in Delaware Park, finally prompting action to address the fundamental problems with Route 198. That change came too late. And as of this date, the change has not gone far enough.

After significant community outreach by the New York State Department of Transportation it was clear the community was demanding a more holistic redesign of the 198 that prioritized people and communities over vehicles. The DOT agreed to create a new design reflecting this input.

So far there has been virtually no communication from the DOT on a redesign. In fact there has been seemingly no communication at all from the DOT. Apparently content with ignoring us entirely, leaving drivers frustrated on a daily basis.

It saddens me to see this project stalled after decades of advocacy. And from a policy perspective this is completely unacceptable.

Regardless of your opinion on whether the speed limit should be 30 mph or 40 mph, there is a community consensus that the current design is wholly inadequate. It is the worst of all scenarios and satisfies nobody.

It is long past the time that our local and state elected officials intervene. It is long past the time to expect residents to live with an unaccountable DOT and a stalled 198 redesign.

Amber A. Small

Buffalo