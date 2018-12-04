Letter: President diminishes nation’s reputation

This republic has as its chief executive, a person that extolls his truth, while calling everything that is written or reported about himself and his administration as fake news, false, and lies.

He attacks newspapers, television, radio, reporters, news organizations, and now supports a country and its autocrat that according to the CIA, has willfully killed a reporter for asking for popular representation for the people in that country.

Let’s think about the news as contained in the sources we get it from. If we agree that newspapers, television, internet and radio are rife with fake news wouldn’t that extend to everything that is reported, written, and said?

You read sports, weather, entertainment, recipes, automotive, obituaries, local and state news, etc., and listen to it or watch it daily. Do you think these are all fake news also?

Wouldn’t it be possible that if you agree with the president that you cannot trust anything unless he has decreed it as absolute truth?

This is a person who doesn’t have any code of ethics, or even a journalistic standard of truth or fact, or even the erudition and curiosity to pursue real facts and seek truth.

His truth tends to be Goebbelsian in the extreme. His cult of personality (if you can say that he has a real personality) is reminiscent of the old SA brownshirts. He stirs up hate and fear to maintain his position while undermining the institutions that have made this republic, an idea that has shined to the world as a possibility for those forced to live under misrule. And, maybe, coming soon to a government near you.

Tom Druelinger

East Aurora