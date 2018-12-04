Letter: O’Connor’s stories dispense doses of humor and meaning

First, I must state that I don’t know Bob O’Connor and have never met him.

However, I like the recent letter writer, have over time read O’Connor’s various writings and have found them to be very humorous.

I can relate to his tales since I also grew up in South Buffalo and attended a Catholic grammar school and was taught by nuns as well.

A few short weeks ago our class of 1957 had our 61st reunion get together. The recollections were flying. My contribution was that the reason I was losing hair up front was because Sister X liked to grab my cow lick and yank it when I misbehaved (which was too often).

I stated that it brought to mind that great song from the musical Chicago, “He had it coming.”

We all had it coming if truth be told. It was a “different time.”

Corporal punishment was to be expected at school and no one had the foolishness to complain to their parents in fear of doubling it.

Others at our reunion chimed in with being banished from the classroom, having knuckles “tapped” with a ruler if you had the nerve to write left handed, etc. It was all funny, now.

Sure the nuns disciplined us and in South Buffalo they had to be tough and strong willed.

It was necessary since it was only a precursor to graduating and moving on to Bishop Timon High School as I and many of my friends did. There went the rest of my hair.

I really don’t think O’Connor’s “My View” story was intended to besmirch the nuns or his Catholic faith, no more than our reunion’s stories did.

If there was a little more humor in this world and less political correctness we would all be better served.

Timothy B. O’Shei

Cheektowaga