Letter: Gun rights advocates must stop making excuses

It’s time for the National Rifle Association, Shooters Committee on Political Education (SCOPE) and the “No gun control ever” crowd to give up a tired old cliché: “gun control laws won’t stop bad guys because bad guys don’t obey laws” chestnut.It sounds logical but the same argument could be made for murder, armed robbery, assault.

If passing a law made crime disappear we wouldn’t need law enforcement.

Take assault weapons which is the favorite of mass shooters eager for a pre-mortem power trip. The law would not make such weapons impossible to get but it would make them more difficult and riskier to get. To the letter writer who said the mental health system is the failure, not guns (a distraction to keep us from doing anything. I’m pretty sure there isn’t a cure for mental illness yet).

Yes, guns don’t kill people, people kill people. But people with guns can kill more people and people with AR-15’s with 30-round clips can kill even more.

In Parkland, Fla., a shooter with no military training and an AR-15 killed 17 people in 6.5 minutes which is about 2.5 kills a minute or one person every 22 seconds.

How would a good guy with a gun do against that? In the movies … awesomely! In real life, not so good.

There was an unarmed guard and four policemen struck at the Thousand Oaks, Calif., shooting. My question to NRA, SCOPE members and gun buffs is, why are you OK with that?

Larry Schultz

Springville