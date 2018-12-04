Lackawanna husband found guilty of attacking pregnant wife

An Erie County jury found a Lackawanna man guilty of attacking his pregnant wife, according to the county District Attorney's Office.

Ghanem AbuGhanem, 33, was found guilty Monday of strangling and assaulting the victim after an argument in their home on July 18, 2017, prosecutors said.

After a six-day trial and an hour of jury deliberations, AbuGhanem was found guilty of second-degree strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing and two counts of third-degree assault, all of the charges on which he had been indicted, according to the DA's Office.

Prosecutors described the attack, that happened at about 5:40 p.m. in an Ingham Avenue home, this way:

The victim was dragged into their toddler's empty bedroom and AbuGhanem threw her cellphone against the wall when she tried calling for help. The phone's battery popped out from the impact.

The victim was forced to the ground and AbuGhanem put his hands on her neck and applied pressure, attempting to obstruct her breathing. He then jumped on her back and drove his knee into her spine before punching her in the face with a cellphone in his hand.

While the victim screamed for help, AbuGhanem gagged the victim using a baby blanket. He wrapped the blanket tightly around her head and neck, strangling her until she lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she put her phone back together and called 911.

“I commend the victim for her bravery in not only coming forward about the abuse she endured at the hands of her husband, but also for her bravery in testifying against him. I hope that she feels justice has been served by a jury finding the defendant guilty on all counts for this violent attack,” District Attorney John J. Flynn said in a news release.

AbuGhanem is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison.