Lackawanna greenlights purchase of $210,000 snow plow

The Lackawanna City Council approved the purchase of a snowplow Monday night, hopefully ending the need to borrow snow removal equipment from other municipalities.

The cash-strapped city paid $210,000 for a lightly used 2017 Freightliner Snow Plow Truck from the Town of Hornellsville in Steuben County.

Earlier this year, Lackawanna entered a shared services agreement with Cheektowaga for the use of a snow plow after several of its plows broke down.

The agreement sparked the concern of Cheektowaga Councilman Jerry Kaminski, who asked why the equipment loan was not first approved by the Town Board.

Cheektowaga Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner explained the equipment was loaned out only after liability issues were waived by Lackawanna.