KOPEC, Wanda S. (Starosciak)

KOPEC - Wanda S. (nee Starosciak)

December 2, 2018, age 91, beloved wife of the late Edward J. Kopec; dear mother of Rev. Jerome E. Kopec and James A. (Diane) Kopec; loving grandmother of Andrew and Martin Kopec; sister of the late Joseph Starosciak, Julia Hojnacki, Helen Natanski and Jane Sniaszek; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday 3-6 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at Ss. Peter & Paul Church (Williamsville) at 9:30 AM (everyone please assemble at church). Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Family and friends invited. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com