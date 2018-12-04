Knife-wielding robber strikes Elmwood 7-Eleven

A man with a large kitchen knife robbed an Elmwood Avenue 7-Eleven early Monday morning, according to a Buffalo police report.

The robber, dressed in all black and wearing gloves, entered the store just south of Auburn Avenue, at about 5:10 a.m. He demanded cash from the cash register and packs of Newport cigarettes, according to the report.

After grabbing the money and about 20 packs of cigarettes, he left the store, heading north on Elmwood.