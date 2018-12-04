Jim Kelly chosen as legends captain for Pro Bowl

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly was selected as one of four 2019 Pro Bowl Legends Captains for the NFL's annual all-star game.

Kelly will be the captain of the AFC offense with DeMarcus Ware serving as the captain of the defense. Emmitt Smith will captain the NFC offense with Brian Urlacher captaining the defense.

The four have a combined 30 Pro Bowl appearances. According to a news release, the legends "will serve as mentors for the Pro Bowl players and be present on the sidelines on gameday." They also will attend various events during Pro Bowl Week in Orlando. The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 27.

Kelly is coming off another procedure last week in New York related to his cancer. According to his wife, Jill, doctors have told the Kellys that they expect this will be his last surgery to address the reoccurrence of cancer diagnosed last spring.