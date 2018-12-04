Jamestown man arrested after high-speed chase

A Jamestown man was arrested Tuesday after he led police on a high-speed chase in an allegedly stolen vehicle, according to State Police.

Collin Slack, 22, was pulled over on I-86 for driving 87 mph in a 65 mph zone, but drove away as a trooper approached his vehicle, State Police said.

During a chase, Slack accelerated his vehicle in excess of 100 mph, according to State Police.

A trooper deployed a tire deflation device that disabled his vehicle and Slack fled on foot before he was captured, arrested and taken into custody, State Police said.

Slack was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, State Police said.

An investigation revealed that Slack had allegedly stolen the vehicle he was driving from LUV Toyota in Lakewood, State Police said.

Slack was in possession of two allegedly stolen dealer plates, according to State Police.

He was charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree burglary, State Police said.

Slack was arraigned in Busti Town Court and held in Chautauqua County Jail without bail, State Police said.