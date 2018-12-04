Ingram is certified the winner in Lackawanna's 1st Ward

John Ingram, a Lackawanna community leader who tried repeatedly to win a seat on the City Council, was certified the winner in the race for the 1st Ward.

The Erie County Board of Elections said final results gave Ingram, a Democrat, 821 votes. Write-in candidate Abdulsalam Noman, also a Democrat, received 638 votes, and Conservative candidate Daniel Koziol tallied 140 votes.

Ingram, who lost the 1st Ward race in 2018 to Mohamed Albanna, will be sworn in during ceremonies on Jan. 1 at the Lackawanna Senior Center, 230 Martin Road.

Council President Annette Iafallo and 2nd Ward Councilman Ronald Schultz will also be sworn in. The time has not yet been determined.