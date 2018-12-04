HUNT, Carlene A. (Koby)

December 1, 2018, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved wife of the late Theodore. Dearest mother of Timothy, Terry (Jayne), Thomas (Anna) and Kellie (Ken) Rowekamp. Cherished grandmother of Kyle, Madeleine, Jonathan, Tristan, Porter, Rachel, and Zakary. Dear sister of Michelle (Bob Williamson) and Michael (Jackie) Koby. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2- 4 and 6-8 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora, where Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Children's League, 393 North Street, Springville, NY 14141. Your online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com