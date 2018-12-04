High school scores & schedules (Dec. 4)
Boys basketball
Monday’s games
Nonleague
Medina 62, Kenmore East 55
Medina 9 18 15 20 - 62 Kenmore East 4 14 18 19 - 55
MEDINA (2-0): Chinn 9, Fry 15, Montague 14, I Rhim 7, J Rhim 2, Sherman 15.
KENMORE EAST (1-2): Furguson 12, Gordon 17, Lang 2, McColough 1, Murdie 11, Walker 4, Young 6.
3-point goals: Fry, Gordon 2, Montague 2, Murdie.
St. Mary’s/Lanc. 66, Blessed Cardinal Newman 59
B/C/New 19 12 13 15 - 59
St. Mary’s/L 23 7 15 21 - 66
V-Cuba-Rushford 54, Frnkinvlle 45
WNY Maritime 70, Bennett 58
Today’s games
ECIC IV
Alden at Holland, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo
Olmsted vs. da Vinci
at Waterfront Elementary , 4:30 p.m.
MST Seneca at Buffalo Arts, 6 p.m.
Hutch-Tech at Burgard, 6 p.m.
Bennett at City Honors, 6 p.m.
East vs. Emerson
at Harvey Austin School , 6 p.m.
South Park at I-Prep/Grover, 6 p.m.
Riverside vs. Lafayette
at Grabiarz School of Excellence , 6 p.m.
McKinley vs. Middle Early College
at Bennett HS, 6 p.m.
CCAA West 2
Clymer at Frewsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Lackawanna at Frontier, 6 p.m.
Williamsville North at Cheektowaga, 6:30 p.m.
Starpoint at Kenmore West, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Tonawanda, 6:30 p.m.
Iroquois at Williamsville East, 6:30 p.m.
Niagara-Wheatfield at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Amherst, 7:30 p.m.
Falconer at Cattaraugus/Little Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Panama at Chautauqua Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Maryvale at Depew, 7:30 p.m.
Lackawanna at Frontier, 7:30 p.m.
V-Wellsville at Olean, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Timon-St. Jude at Orchard Park, 7:30 p.m.
Cassadaga Valley at Pine Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Ellicottville at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Dunkirk at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Monday’s games
ECIC IV
Alden 54, Lackawanna 17
Lackawanna 4 4 5 4 - 17
Alden 14 15 18 7 - 54
LACKAWANNA (0-4, 0-3): Omerspahic 4, Prince 9.
ALDEN (1-3, 1-0): Bartsch 8, Bennett 5, Boucher 6, Diebel 10, Kersten 5, Pastuszynski 4, Petschke 8, Phillips 2, Sabia 2, Wrest 4.
3-point goals: Petschke, Wrest.
CCAA
Cattaraugus/Little Valley at Cassadaga Valley, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Public Schools
Buffalo Arts 47, CSAT 46
Buffalo Arts 9 11 9 18 - 47
CSAT 8 13 12 13 - 46
BUFFALO ARTS (1-0, 1-0): Barber 14, Benedict 9, McCullogh 2, Meredith 3, Salaam 4, Skillon 15.
CSAT (0-1, 0-1): Baines 5, Brown 11, Dupree 6, Hanley 13, Hendricks 5, Nelson 2.
3-point goals: Hendricks.
Nonleague
Starpoint 51, North Tonawanda 36
Dunkirk 55, Nardin 39
Nardin 7 12 2 18 - 39
Dunkirk 16 9 17 13 - 55
DUNKIRK (1-0): Beehler 4, Carter 3, Nance 19, Odell 11, Porter 1, Smith 6.
3-point goals: Beehler, Nance 2, Smith 2.
Starpoint 51, North Tonawanda 36
N. Tonawanda 8 13 6 9 - 36
Starpoint 11 19 12 9 - 51
N. TONAWANDA (0-1): Book 14, Geartz 3, Kennedy 2, McNeill 3, Miranto 7, Ringer 4, Wilson 3.
STARPOINT (1-0): Bradley 12, Held 4, Lemieux 4, Lunn 6, Mott 10, Schepis 8, Tilman 7.
3-point goals: Book 2, Bradley 2, Miranto, Mott, Schepis 2.
Today’s games
Canisius Cup
Riverside at East, 4:30 p.m.
da Vinci at Olmsted, 4:30 p.m.
I-Prep/Grover at South Park, 4:30 p.m.
City Honors at Hutch-Tech, 6 p.m.
Buffalo Arts at Middle Early College, 6 p.m.
Monsignor Martin
Park at Nardin, 5 p.m.
ECIC II
Sweet Home at Iroquois, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Grand Island at Wilson, 5:30 p.m.
Tapestry at Dunkirk, 6 p.m.
North Collins at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Randolph at Southwestern, 6 p.m.
V-Attica at Akron, 6:30 p.m.
V-Elba at Medina, 6:30 p.m.
Williamsville East at Lew-Port, 7 p.m.
Holland at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Health Sciences at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary at Williamsville North, 7 p.m.
Westfield at Forestville, 7:30 p.m.
Chautauqua Lake at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
Clymer at Maple Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Mercy at Maryvale, 7:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Niagara Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Pine Valley at Salamanca, 7:30 p.m.
Allegany-Limestone Tournament
at Allegany-Limestone
Cattaraugus/Little Valley vs. Allegany-Limestone, 7:30 p.m.
Boys hockey
Monday’s games
WNY Federation
Grand Island 4, Amherst 0
Kenmore West 5, Sweet Home 2
KW(2-1): Cam Crosier 3g, Dylan Speck gwg
Niagara Falls/Lockport vs.
North Tonawanda, at Hyde Park, 8:15 p.m.
Clarence vs. St. Joe’s, at HarborCenter, 8:15 p.m.
Girls hockey
Monday’s games
WNY Federation
Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew 13, Niagara County 1
Today’s games
WNY Federation
West Seneca/Hamburg/Eden vs. Wmsv.
at Amherst North Town, 4:30
Niagara County vs. Kenmore/Grand Island, at Lincoln, 7:40
Boys Swimming
Syracuse Cup
City Honors 161, Buffalo Arts 77
Hutch-Tech 102, Lafayette 55
East Community 60, South Park 31
Co-ed Swimming
Buffalo Varsity
Olmstead 110, High Prep 20
Boys Bowling
North A Large
Starpoint 7, Wlsv. East 0
S: Nick Coleman 256-701
Maryvale Pre-Season Tournament
West Seneca West 3076, Iroquois 2982
Girls Bowling
North A Large
Starpoint 7, Wlsv. East 0
S: Samantha Spatorico 190-522
Maryvale Pre-Season Tournament
Orchard Park 2748, Clarence 2709
Share this article