High school scores & schedules (Dec. 4)

Published

Boys basketball

Monday’s games

Nonleague

Medina 62, Kenmore East 55

Medina 9 18 15 20 - 62 Kenmore East 4 14 18 19 - 55

MEDINA (2-0): Chinn 9, Fry 15, Montague 14, I Rhim 7, J Rhim 2, Sherman 15.

KENMORE EAST (1-2): Furguson 12, Gordon 17, Lang 2, McColough 1, Murdie 11, Walker 4, Young 6.

3-point goals: Fry, Gordon 2, Montague 2, Murdie.

St. Mary’s/Lanc. 66, Blessed Cardinal Newman 59

B/C/New 19 12 13 15 - 59

St. Mary’s/L 23 7 15 21 - 66

V-Cuba-Rushford 54, Frnkinvlle 45

WNY Maritime 70, Bennett 58

Today’s games

ECIC IV

Alden at Holland, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo

Olmsted vs. da Vinci

at Waterfront Elementary , 4:30 p.m.

MST Seneca at Buffalo Arts, 6 p.m.

Hutch-Tech at Burgard, 6 p.m.

Bennett at City Honors, 6 p.m.

East vs. Emerson

at Harvey Austin School , 6 p.m.

South Park at I-Prep/Grover, 6 p.m.

Riverside vs. Lafayette

at Grabiarz School of Excellence , 6 p.m.

McKinley vs. Middle Early College

at Bennett HS, 6 p.m.

CCAA West 2

Clymer at Frewsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Lackawanna at Frontier, 6 p.m.

Williamsville North at Cheektowaga, 6:30 p.m.

Starpoint at Kenmore West, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Tonawanda, 6:30 p.m.

Iroquois at Williamsville East, 6:30 p.m.

Niagara-Wheatfield at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Amherst, 7:30 p.m.

Falconer at Cattaraugus/Little Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Panama at Chautauqua Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Maryvale at Depew, 7:30 p.m.

V-Wellsville at Olean, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Timon-St. Jude at Orchard Park, 7:30 p.m.

Cassadaga Valley at Pine Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Ellicottville at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Dunkirk at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Monday’s games

ECIC IV

Alden 54, Lackawanna 17

Lackawanna 4 4 5 4 - 17

Alden 14 15 18 7 - 54

LACKAWANNA (0-4, 0-3): Omerspahic 4, Prince 9.

ALDEN (1-3, 1-0): Bartsch 8, Bennett 5, Boucher 6, Diebel 10, Kersten 5, Pastuszynski 4, Petschke 8, Phillips 2, Sabia 2, Wrest 4.

3-point goals: Petschke, Wrest.

CCAA

Cattaraugus/Little Valley at Cassadaga Valley, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Public Schools

Buffalo Arts 47, CSAT 46

Buffalo Arts 9 11 9 18 - 47

CSAT 8 13 12 13 - 46

BUFFALO ARTS (1-0, 1-0): Barber 14, Benedict 9, McCullogh 2, Meredith 3, Salaam 4, Skillon 15.

CSAT (0-1, 0-1): Baines 5, Brown 11, Dupree 6, Hanley 13, Hendricks 5, Nelson 2.

3-point goals: Hendricks.

Nonleague

Starpoint 51, North Tonawanda 36

Dunkirk 55, Nardin 39

Nardin 7 12 2 18 - 39

Dunkirk 16 9 17 13 - 55

DUNKIRK (1-0): Beehler 4, Carter 3, Nance 19, Odell 11, Porter 1, Smith 6.

3-point goals: Beehler, Nance 2, Smith 2.

N. Tonawanda 8 13 6 9 - 36

Starpoint 11 19 12 9 - 51

N. TONAWANDA (0-1): Book 14, Geartz 3, Kennedy 2, McNeill 3, Miranto 7, Ringer 4, Wilson 3.

STARPOINT (1-0): Bradley 12, Held 4, Lemieux 4, Lunn 6, Mott 10, Schepis 8, Tilman 7.

3-point goals: Book 2, Bradley 2, Miranto, Mott, Schepis 2.

Today’s games

Canisius Cup

Riverside at East, 4:30 p.m.

da Vinci at Olmsted, 4:30 p.m.

I-Prep/Grover at South Park, 4:30 p.m.

City Honors at Hutch-Tech, 6 p.m.

Buffalo Arts at Middle Early College, 6 p.m.

Monsignor Martin

Park at Nardin, 5 p.m.

ECIC II

Sweet Home at Iroquois, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Grand Island at Wilson, 5:30 p.m.

Tapestry at Dunkirk, 6 p.m.

North Collins at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.

Randolph at Southwestern, 6 p.m.

V-Attica at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

V-Elba at Medina, 6:30 p.m.

Williamsville East at Lew-Port, 7 p.m.

Holland at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Health Sciences at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary at Williamsville North, 7 p.m.

Westfield at Forestville, 7:30 p.m.

Chautauqua Lake at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

Clymer at Maple Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Mercy at Maryvale, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Niagara Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Pine Valley at Salamanca, 7:30 p.m.

Allegany-Limestone Tournament

at Allegany-Limestone

Cattaraugus/Little Valley vs. Allegany-Limestone, 7:30 p.m.

Boys hockey

Monday’s games

WNY Federation

Grand Island 4, Amherst 0

Kenmore West 5, Sweet Home 2

KW(2-1): Cam Crosier 3g, Dylan Speck gwg

Niagara Falls/Lockport vs.

North Tonawanda, at Hyde Park, 8:15 p.m.

Clarence vs. St. Joe’s, at HarborCenter, 8:15 p.m.

Girls hockey

Monday’s games

WNY Federation

Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew 13, Niagara County 1

Today’s games

WNY Federation

West Seneca/Hamburg/Eden vs. Wmsv.

at Amherst North Town, 4:30

Niagara County vs. Kenmore/Grand Island, at Lincoln, 7:40

Boys Swimming

Syracuse Cup

City Honors 161, Buffalo Arts 77

Hutch-Tech 102, Lafayette 55

East Community 60, South Park 31

Co-ed Swimming

Buffalo Varsity

Olmstead 110, High Prep 20

Boys Bowling

North A Large

Starpoint 7, Wlsv. East 0

S: Nick Coleman 256-701

Maryvale Pre-Season Tournament

West Seneca West 3076, Iroquois 2982

Girls Bowling

North A Large

Starpoint 7, Wlsv. East 0

S: Samantha Spatorico 190-522

Maryvale Pre-Season Tournament

Orchard Park 2748, Clarence 2709

