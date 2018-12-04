High School Extra: Middle College wins as Yale Cup opens

Yale Cup basketball among Buffalo Public Schools boys teams was among the earliest to start league play with games on Tuesday. Middle Early College, which edged East and McKinley for the League I title last season, got off to an impressive start under coach Jim Kane on Tuesday.

The Kats overcame McKinley’s second half rally for a 74-67 victory over the visiting Macks. McKinley trailed 35-20 at halftime but outscored Middle College 23-14 in the third quarter and even took a brief one-point lead in the fourth quarter.

"We have a great rivalry with McKinley. The games are usually close," Kane said. "Today, our team got recharged in the final two minutes, playing good defense and playing hard. We had great effort, diving on the floor and taking charges."

Jamond Brown led MEC with 21 points and five assists. Tramel Stevens-Richardson and Keith Brown had eight rebounds each. Sophomore Jahmal Lewis led McKinley with 23 points."

Frontier wins Lions tournament

Frontier won its second straight Town of Hamburg Lions Club tournament championship, edging Lake Shore, 47-46, on a rebound basket by Brandon Dunz with 30 seconds left. Dunz then made a steal in the closing seconds to seal the win for coach Gary Domzalski's Falcons. Dunz, the tournament MVP had 15 points. Brian NOrsen had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the winners. The largest margin separating the teams the entire game was five points.

Sparks girls open with a win

In Buffalo schools Canisius Cup girls basketball, Leaya Roncone scored 12 points and Keysha Cotto had eight rebounds to lead a veteran South Park team to a 45-29 victory over International Prep-at Grover, which was undefeated in Cup play last season. After being outscored, 9-2, in the opening quarter, the Sparks took command and took a 29-19 lead into the fourth.

"We just started making our layups and playing smart defense," said South Park coach Nick Todaro.

North is impressive 2-0

Williamsville North, which advanced to the Class AA final of the Section VI boys tournament last season, is off to an impressive 2-0 start heading into Friday’s game with Wilson in the Cataract Classic at Niagara Falls.

Twelve of the 13 Spartans in uniform scored in Tuesday night’s 81-42 triumph at Cheektowaga.

Senior Corey Swiech had a team-high 16 points and six assists while sophomore Joe Nusall had 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

"We have four starters back from last year and the fifth (Nusall) started 18 games the year before," said Spartans coach Chuck Swierski. Nusall, the Spartans’ football quarterback, missed the last basketball season with a broken arm.

"The two biggest stats of the game were team stats," Swierski said. "We had 18 steals and 21 assists on 30 baskets. When you’re defending and sharing the ball it's a pretty awesome combination."