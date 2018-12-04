GORROW, Rosanna P. (Holler)

Of Lancaster and Lockport, NY. December 2, 2018. Beloved wife of the late George Kinkead and the late Edward Gorrow; loving mother of Karen (Stanley) Kalata, Patricia Campbell, and Ronald L. (Sheryl) Kinkead; grandmother of Julie (John) Sheedy, Brian (Tracie) Kalata, Caitlin (Jonathan) McNulty, and Ronald J. (Natacha) Kinkead; great-grandmother of six; sister of Betty (Al) Walczak, Peter (late Irene) Holler, Eugene (Patricia) Holler, and the late Robert (late Lorraine) Holler and late James Holler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Wednesday from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Lancaster, NY, Thursday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Hospice Foundation.