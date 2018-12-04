Gift tickets available for 2019 Decorators' Show House

Just in time for holiday gift-giving: Tickets are available for the 2019 Decorators’ Show House – including a combo gift ticket to see the house before and after its makeover.

This year’s site: The Palmer Centennial House, 288 Lincoln Parkway. The arts-and-crafts style home was designed by architect Ulysses G. Orr in 1910.

The combo ticket, $25, is for admission to both a Sneak Peek of the undecorated mansion, Feb. 9 and 10, and the transformed 2019 Decorators’ Show House, which runs April 27 to May 19. Tickets may also be purchased now for just the Sneak Peek, $5, or the Show House at the early bird price, $20.

There are several options for purchasing tickets. To order the combo ticket or individual tickets, visit the Junior League’s Web site, jlbuffalo.org. Combo gift tickets can also be ordered by calling the Junior League at 884-8865. An order form for combo gift tickets also will run in several editions of The Buffalo News; mail-in deadline is Dec. 15. There’s a $3 convenience/shipping and handling fee for every online, mailed-in or phoned order.

You can also purchase combo gift tickets in person (check or credit card only) at the Junior League headquarters, 45 Elmwood Ave. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The biennial event, which is co-sponsored by the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News, has raised more than $4 million for major community projects since 1981.