Day 339: Dec. 5, 2018 - The sun sets behind the Buffalo Lighthouse at Erie Basin Marina.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 338: Dec. 4, 2018 - White tail deer forage among the gravestones as a light snow falls in Forest Lawn.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 337: Dec. 3, 2018 - Rainwater collects on a tree at the Charles E. Burchfield Nature & Art Center in West Seneca.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 336: Dec. 2, 2018 - Giant Christmas ornaments ready to decorate a 45-foot tree on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 335: Dec. 1, 2018 - A view through an archway overlooking the main atrium at ECC City Campus.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 334: Nov. 30, 2018 - A blanket of fresh white snow leaves Buffalo's Delaware Park looking like a winter postcard.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 333: Nov. 29, 2018 - A stark rural snow and barn scene along Two Rod Road in Marilla.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 332: Nov. 28, 2018 - A fresh coat of snow covers a driveway in East Aurora.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 331: Nov. 27, 2018 - Emily Okie helps her mother Jamie Okie hide painted rocks at Charles E. Burchfield Nature & Art Center in West Seneca.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 330: Nov. 26, 2018 - Buffalo's Central Terminal is famous for many things, including its beauty and nostalgia, as found in the clock in the middle of the grand lobby.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 329: Nov. 25, 2018 - The Greater Lancaster Museum of Firefighting held its 11th annual Christmasville Fire Truck Parade. More than 190 trucks from four counties participated.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 328: Nov. 24, 2018 - A duck flies along the water's edge of the Upper Niagara River in Niagara Falls.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 327: Nov. 24, 2018 - 14,000 runners and walkers participate in the 123rd Annual YMCA Buffalo Turkey Trot.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 326: Nov. 22, 2018 - The sun sets behind trees along the Niagara River, looking at Canada from Niagara Falls.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 325: Nov. 21, 2018 - Patrons crowd the Franklin Street entrance trying to get into the lobby prior to the opening night of "Hamilton" at Shea's Performing Arts Center in downtown Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 324: Nov. 20, 2018 - Nick Berst runs the Zamboni over the Ice at Canalside in preparation for opening day, which will be Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 323: Nov. 19, 2018 - A few trees on a hillside near East Otto try to hold on to their leaves.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 322: Nov. 18, 2018 - A footprint and an oak leaf in the snow on one of the paths in the meadow at Delaware Park in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 321: Nov. 17, 2018 - Colorful leaves from a Japanese maple lie atop the snow in Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 320: Nov. 16, 2018 - The Japanese Garden is still bursting with color even as a blanket of snow begins to coat the ground in Western New York.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 319: Nov. 15, 2018 - The view from the seventh floor of the Electric Tower looking out to Main Street at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo on the left, M&T Goldome Bank, center, and Fountain Plaza.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 318: Nov. 14, 2018 - White birch trees stand out at Griffis Sculpture Park in East Otto.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 317: Nov. 13, 2018 - A solitary angler tries to land a fish amid the rolling waters of Cazenovia Creek in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 316: Nov. 12, 2018 - A flag flies in the autumn breeze in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 315: Nov. 11, 2018 - New fall foliage frames the antiquity of the twin steeples of Corpus Christi Catholic Church on Buffalo's East Side.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 314: Nov. 10, 2018 - A school bus drives down Breckenridge Street as the first snowfall of the season arrives in the Elmwood Village.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 313: Nov. 9, 2018 - It's rare to spot a black swan in North America u2014 they're native to Australia. But this one was swimming in the canal in North Tonawanda.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 312: Nov. 8, 2018 - Leaves of yellow and brown adorn the trees at Griffis Sculpture Park in East Otto. Fall foliage is now at or past its peak in many areas of Western New York as winter closes in.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 311: Nov. 7, 2018 - Waves crash over the breakwater in front of the Buffalo water intake roundhouse that separates the Black Rock Canal from Lake Erie and the Niagara River in the background.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 310: Nov. 6, 2018 - Tires painted as a flag sit on the side of the Firestone store at the corner of Sheridan Drive and Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 309: Nov. 5, 2018 - A small maple tree on Huntington Avenue in North Buffalo stands out in a big way with bright red color.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 308: Nov. 4, 2018 - Colorful leaves on the trees lining Court Street frame Buffalo's City Hall.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 307: Nov. 3, 2018 - Sarah Demerle, who owns dog-walking business 716 Dog Pack, walks several dogs with Matthew Strobele in North Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 306: Nov. 2, 2018 - Rain soaked leaves gather near a curb in East Amherst.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 305: Nov. 1, 2018 - Rows of pigeons perch on power lines in the Town of Lockport.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 304: Oct 31, 2018 - Fall colors start to show at Green Lake in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 303: Oct. 30, 2018 - The Buffalo skyline seen from Locust Street is silhouetted against a vivid cloud bank at sunset.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 302: Oct 29, 2018 - Colorful baskets used to gather apples are stacked at the Cherry Bank Cider Mill in Sanborn.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 301: Oct. 28, 2018 - A small stream flows over a rocky waterfall in the autumn-carpeted forest inside Letchworth State Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 300: Oct. 27, 2018 - "Niagara 1979" by Gene Davis in a parking lot at Artpark in Lewiston. When the original work was created here in 1979, the 43,000-square-foot mural was the world's largest painting.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 299: Oct. 26, 2018 - A leaf floats in the waters at Akron Falls Park in Akron.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 298: Oct. 25, 2018 - A view from above the Town of Tonawanda Veterans Memorial at Kenny Field, which includes a vintage Navy F9F-6P Cougar aircraft.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 297: Oct. 24, 2018 - A view of the West Side of Buffalo, including the Iglesia Misionera Pentecostal church on Huron Street, center-left, the Connecticut Street Armory, top left, and the D'Youville College campus next to it. In the background at top right is the Niagara Falls, Ont. skyline.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 296: Oct. 23, 2018 - Autumn leaves on a locust tree brighten the area near the HarborCenter on Washington Street in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 295: Oct. 22, 2018 - A rainbow makes an appearance over a row of trees on farmland on South Gravel Road in Medina.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 294: Oct. 21, 2018 - A window in shadow on the side of the Michigan Street Baptist Church. The building was erected in 1845 and became a legendary Underground Railroad station, providing sanctuary for hundreds of freedom seekers before they crossed the border to freedom in Canada.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 293: Oct. 20, 2018 - The details throughout the newly restored lakeshore Graycliff estate, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for Darwin and Isabelle Martin, are simple and calming.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 292: Oct. 19, 2018 - Mark Stevens cultivates the soil on his family's Wilson Street Farm in Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 291: Oct. 18, 2018 - LaSalle Park on the waterfront in Buffalo. The Wilson Foundation announced a $100 million gift Wednesday, the donation to Buffalo includes $50 million dedicated to remaking Buffalo's LaSalle Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 290: Oct. 17, 2018 - The sunrise makes a dramatic backdrop for teasels growing in a field near UB North.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 289: Oct. 16, 2018 - The Buffalo, Cattaraugus & Jamestown Scenic Railway train passes over the south leg of 18 Mile Creek. The bridge is 285 feet long and 86 feet high, providing sweeping views of the creek below.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 288: Oct. 15, 2018 - Fall colors along with cooler temperatures has arrived in Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 287: Oct. 14, 2018 - Gulls take flight at sunset on the Outer Harbor off Fuhrmann Boulevard.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 286: Oct. 13, 2018 - The Medina sandstone steeple of St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral is juxtaposed against the terra cotta facade of the Guaranty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 285: Oct. 12, 2018 - A view of Washington Street from the Consumer Beverages Pub at the newly named Park at Sahlen Field.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 284: Oct. 11, 2018 - A gull flies above the water near Gateway Harbor in Tonawanda.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 283: Oct. 10, 2018 - A 1951 Ford tractor at the Cherry Bank Cider Mill in Sanborn.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 282: Oct. 9, 2018 - The Lake Erie Basin flows into the Niagara River between Buffalo, left, and Fort Erie, Ont. The International Railroad Bridge, bottom, and Peace Bridge, center, connect the United States and Canada.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 281: Oct. 8, 2018 - Two egrets perch on a limb above the water in South Park in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 280: Oct. 7, 2018 - The sun sets behind rows of powerlines in the Town of Tonawanda.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 279: Oct. 6, 2018 - The marquee at Shea's Buffalo Theatre glows as the sun begins to rise.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 278: Oct. 5, 2018 - Charles Easton of Tonawanda walks across Delta Road at Sheridan Drive as rain falls during a thunderstorm.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 277: Oct. 4, 2018 - Boats compete in the Wednesday night sailing races on Lake Erie.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 276: Oct. 3, 2018 - Charlie the Yorkshire Terrier people-watches on Main Street in East Aurora.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 275: Oct. 2, 2018 - Raindrops stick to a lily pad at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Depew.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 274: Oct. 1, 2018 - Concrete remnants from the old Erie Beach Park, an amusement park that went out of business in 1930, on Lake Erie's shore near Waverly Beach Park in Fort Erie, Ontario.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 273: Sept. 30, 2018 - A praying mantis hangs out on a porch light in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 272: Sept. 29, 2018 - A sign welcomes visitors to Pumpkinville in Great Valley.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 271: Sept. 28, 2018 - Sunset on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 270: Sept. 27, 2018 - The north and south towers at Fountain Plaza are reflected in the water of the Rotary Rink.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 269: Sept. 26, 2018 - A car passes sculptures at the Griffis Sculpture Park on Rohr Hill Road in Ashford.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 268: Sept. 25, 2018 - Painter Christine Kasprzak works on the detail of the eye of Lancelot at the Buffalo Heritage Carousel workshop in North Tonawanda.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 267: Sept. 24, 2018 - The moon is a brilliant backdrop for tree leaves.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 266: Sept. 23, 2018 - The sun sets over a farm in Sinclairville.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 265: Sept. 22, 2018 - A black swallowtail caterpillar munches on parsley leaves in the Town of Tonawanda.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 264: Sept. 21, 2018 - The Niagara Thruway (I-190) snakes past downtown Buffalo in this #BNDrone photograph.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 263: Sept. 20, 2018 - The Canadian Forces Snowbirds were visible throughout Western New York as they performed aerial maneuvers over Fort Erie, Ont.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 262: Sept. 19, 2018 - The freighter NACC Argonaut moves down the Buffalo River with help from the tug boat Washington.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 261: Sept. 18, 2018 - A lone ear of corn was being shared by several birds on a pallet at the Clinton-Bailey Market. Maybe those chirps translate to "please pass the butter."
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 260: Sept. 17, 2018 - A detail of the front grill, head lamps and radiator shines on this beautifully restored 1910 Ford Model T Larkin Co. delivery truck that sits on display in the lobby of the Larkin Building on Exchange Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 259: Sept. 16, 2018 - Fireworks burst over Niagara Falls. The fireworks will be happening Friday, Saturday Sunday nights through Oct 7.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 258: Sept. 15, 2018 - A blue heron flies over the Black Rock Channel in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 257: Sept. 14, 2018 - A large barn sits at the back of the 1848 cobblestone farmhouse now known as the Babcock House Museum on Lake Road in Somerset.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 256: Sept. 13, 2018 - Roofers work at replacing the slate roof at 14 North St. in Buffalo. The former First Baptist Church, built in 1899, has been redeveloped by Ellicott Development into 11 apartments.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 255: Sept. 12, 2018 - Flags dedicated to the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, line the lawn at the American Red Cross on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 254: Sept. 11, 2018 - The Maid of the Mist makes her way toward the Horseshoe Falls as seen from the Canadian side of Niagara Falls.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 253: Sept. 10, 2018 - Corn stalks stand out against a cloudy sky in a field on Clarence Center Road in Clarence.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 252: Sept. 9, 2018 - The Erie Basin Marina is serene at sunrise.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 251: Sept. 8, 2018 - A closeup of the feathers of an injured female bald eagle found in Westfield and being cared for at Specialized Care For Avian & Exotic Pets in Clarence.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 250: Sept 7, 2018 - A stop sign on the gate at the Ross Pond Trail in the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area in Collins, shows the scars from target practice.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 249: Sept. 6, 2018 - Enjoying a warm September day, people walk on the Bird Island Pier as a boat travels on the Black Rock Channel.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 248: Sept. 5, 2018 - Rusted doors on the side of an industrial building along the Buffalo River.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 247: Sept. 4, 2018 - Kacey Merkle walks her dog Tinker on a hot day in South Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 246: Sept. 3, 2018 - The shuttered NRG power plant sits idle in Dunkirk Harbor.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 245: Sept. 2, 2018 - A monarch butterfly lands on a thistle plant on the side of the River View Trail near the LaSalle Waterfront Park in Niagara Falls.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 244: Sept. 1, 2018 - Silos stand out against white puffy clouds off Route 219 in Great Valley.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 243: Aug 31, 2018 - Shadows take shape on the outside of the Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 242: Aug. 30, 2018 - Raindrops create ripples in a puddle on Allen Street, in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 241: Aug. 29, 2018 - The sun set over the Niagara Gorge near Lewiston.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 240: Aug. 28, 2018 - A sky view of downtown Buffalo on a hazy summer day.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 239: Aug. 27, 2018 - Sunflowers brighten an otherwise gray sky at Spothu2019s Market on Transit Road in Amherst.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 238: Aug. 26, 2018 - Moody clouds pass by the spire at Erie Community College's downtown campus, formerly the Buffalo post office.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 237: Aug. 25, 2018 - A bin of plums from Native Offerings Farm waits for customers to pick up their CSA share at the Orchard Park Depot in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 236: Aug. 24, 2018 - The Lucille Ball statue sculpted by Carolyn D. Palmer in the Lucille Ball Memorial Park in Celoron.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 235: Aug. 23, 2018 - A simple message painted on the sidewalk on Homer Street in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 234: Aug. 22, 2018 - A rainbow can be seen in the distance over the south Grand Island Bridges.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 233: Aug. 21, 2018 - The Madras Maiden, a vintage B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft flies past the downtown Buffalo skyline during a flight over Western New York. The Madras Maiden will be at Prior Aviation this Saturday and Sunday for public flights in the morning and tours on the ground in the afternoon.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 232: Aug. 20, 2018 - The twin cylinders of a 2014 111-cubic-inch limited edition Indian Chieftain motorcycle, owned by Bob Braeges, glisten in the sun in Orchard Park.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 231: Aug. 19, 2018 - Sunrays burst through the clouds in Tonawanda.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 230: Aug 18, 2018 - Visitors to the 179th Erie County Fair in Hamburg dodge colorful rain puddles.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 229: Aug. 17 2018 - A bee lands on a colorful zinnia to gather pollen in the front garden of Susan Giambra in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 228: Aug. 16, 2018 - The M&T Gold Dome Bank, positioned in front of the Electric Tower, was originally built for the Buffalo Savings Bank and remains a Buffalo landmark.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 227: Aug. 15, 2018 - Asian elephants Jothi, left, and Surapa nuzzle each other in their outdoor habitat at the elephant house. Zoo officials announced that the pair, who have resided at the zoo together since 1987, will be relocated to a new elephant habitat at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 226: Aug. 14, 2018 - Purple Coneflowers grow in a field in West Seneca.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 225: Aug. 13, 2018: The Buffalo skyline is visible across Lake Erie in a view from Fort Erie, Ont.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 224: Aug. 12, 2018 - Tourists visiting the Cave of the Winds get an up-close look at the Bridal Veil Falls in Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 223: Aug. 11, 2018 - A streak of color above the Liberty Building near sunset in downtown Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 222: Aug. 10, 2018 - Low clouds hover over a fishing boat on Lake Erie off shore from Dunkirk.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 221: Aug. 9, 2018 - Paul Kozlowski plays guitar and Genevieve Doughtey plays the violin in the Rose Garden prior to Shakespeare in Delaware Park's production of "Much Ado About Nothing."
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 220: Aug. 8, 2018 - Hockey fans are silhouetted as they navigate the KeyBank Rink at HarborCenter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 219: Aug. 7, 2018 - Boaters take to the waters of the Erie Canal on a hot day in Tonawanda's Gateway Harbor.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 218: Aug. 6, 2018 - Kayakers pause next to the Columbia, which is docked next to the Marine A elevator at Silo City in the Buffalo River.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 217: Aug. 5, 2018 - A sailboat heads up into the lower Niagara River in Youngstown, toward the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge connecting the United States and Canada.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 216: Aug. 4, 2018 - A scene from the classic chocolate factory episode of "I Love Lucy" painted on the side of a building in Jamestown where the National Comedy Center opened this week. Lucille Ball grew up in nearby Celoron.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 215: Aug. 3, 2018 - The sunset reflects off the Internal Revenue Service building on Elmwood Avenue in downtown Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 214: Aug. 2, 2018 - Swallow chicks nesting in the ceiling of the north redoubt at Old Fort Niagara open their mouths hoping for a bite as their mother returns to the nest with a morsel.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 213: Aug. 1, 2018 - A view from the #BNDrone of the steep cliffs and Cattaraugus Creek below in the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 212: July 31, 2018 - Stainless drinking fountains in the lobby of the Larkin Building on Exchange Street in Buffalo take on the warm hues of the summer sun.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 211: July 30, 2018 - Passengers enjoy the sunset from the top of the Silver Comet roller coaster at Fantasy Island on Grand Island.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 210: July 29, 2018 - About 400 kayakers, canoers and paddle boarders participate in the 13th annual Paddles Up hosted by the Niagara River Greenway Commission and Beaver Island State Park.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 209: July 28, 2018 - Enjoying a summertime walk on one of the many trails at Tifft Nature Preserve, a 264-acre nature refuge dedicated to conservation and environmental education.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 208: July 27, 2018 - Summer's bounty from a garden in Springville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 207: July 26, 2018 - A hazy summer view from atop the Liberty Building in downtown Buffalo, with the Michigan Street lift bridge, Riverworks, and Bethlehem Steel in the background.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 206: July 25, 2018 - Refreshing water drops bead up on leaves in a garden in West Seneca.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 205: July 24, 2018 - Detail of the art glass in the window of the main lounge at the Saturn Club.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 204: July 23, 2018 - Anita Buscemi of West Seneca brought Marcy(left), and Marley(right), to the 80th Annual Pulaski Day Parade on Harlem Road in Cheektowaga, to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Independence of Poland.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 203: July 22, 2018 - The massive Cargill Superior grain elevator as seen from the Buffalo River.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 202: July 21, 2018 - Bob Davis paints the outside of the Green Zone Redemption Center on Clinton Street in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 201: July 20, 2018 - A ladder on the exterior of the Lake and Rail Elevator in Silo City.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 200: July 19, 2018 - A wooden replica of an old canal boat floats near a lock in Lockport.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 199: July 18, 2018 - Thomas Emo walks past sprinklers as he cleans the clay tennis courts at Miller Tennis Center in Amherst.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 198: July 17, 2018 - The new Explore and More Children's Museum under construction at Canalside, along with One Seneca Tower in the background, are framed by supports for the Skyway.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 197: July 16, 2018 - Colorful rowboats in Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park. The Olmsted Parks Conservancy maintains the boats, built by students in the Hand to Hand Program at the Buffalo Maritime Center. They are available for rental Monday through Friday, starting at 5:00 p.m. to an hour before sunset.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 196: July 15, 2018 - The Dunkirk Lighthouse stands on the Lake Erie shoreline at Point Gratiot in Dunkirk. The 61-foot stone tower and Victorian residence were built in 1875-1876.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 195: July 14, 2018 - 11- and 12-year-old players from the American Snipers and Coffee Grinders play in their time slot during the 11 Day Power Play at the Harbor Center in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 194: July 13, 2018 - Queen Anne's Lace in a field near Transit Road and Sheridan Drive.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 193: July 12, 2018 - Summer clouds reflect on Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 192: July 11, 2018 - Kayakers enjoy a warm summer day while paddling in the Buffalo River.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 191: July 10, 2018 - Judy Kegler, left, Mary Durlak, center, and Jerry Kegler, right, enjoy the view of Lake Erie from a bench at Wilkeson Pointe in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 190: July 9, 2018 - Waylon Cameron of Oxford, PA warms up his lasso technique before competing at the Ellicottville Rodeo in Ellicottville.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 189: July 8, 2018 - A lone kayaker enjoys a paddle on the Buffalo River near Canalside.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 188: July 7, 2018 - People enjoy wind-catching sculptures designed by Lyman Whitaker at Wilkeson Pointe Park on the Outer Harbor in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 187: July 6, 2018 - A sailboat sails on a still Lake Ontario near Youngstown.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 186: July 5, 2018 - A flag waves in the breeze from the porch of a home in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 185: July 4, 2018 - The western Lady Liberty statue rises above City Hall atop the Liberty Building in downtown Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 184: July 3, 2018 - The summer haze settles over the Buffalo skyline, seen from the medical campus.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 183: July 2, 2018 - Women in traditional dress take a break on a hill at Old Fort Niagara, during a weekend re-enactment of one of the battles of the historic siege of 1759 when the British and New York troops, along with Native American allies, captured the Fort from the French after a 19 day siege.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 182: July 1, 2018 - The beauty of Niagara Falls from above.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 181: June 30, 2018 - Late afternoon light shines through a cluster of coral bell flowers in East Amherst.
(Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News)
Day 180: June 29, 2018 - The blue water tank atop the ADM Milling Company building as it is seen from the Outer Harbor along the Buffalo River.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 179: June 28, 2018 - Schoolhouse No. 8 History Center and Museum, painted a gleaming white, sits quietly across from the public library in North Collins.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 178: June 27, 2018 - The Freedom Crossing Monument in Lewiston, honors fugitive slaves who sought freedom in Canada and the volunteers who helped them on their journey across the Niagara River.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 177: June 26, 2018 - Rows of new corn line a field in Somerset.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 176: June 25, 2018 - Summer raindrops reflect two trees in a parking lot at UB North campus.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 175: June 24, 2018 - A path through the trees at the Tifft Nature Preserve in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 174: June 23, 2018 - An old stone street sign embedded in the brick on the corner of the building at Michigan and Broadway. The building is slated to become the Nash Lofts.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 173: June 22, 2018 - Our Lady of Victory Basilica catches the warmth of the early morning light.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 172: June 21, 2018 - A sailboat takes to the summer waters of Lake Erie in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 171: June 20, 2018 - A weathered door on one of the silos located at the Buffalo Malting Corp. complex.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 170: June 19, 2018 - Driftwood is stacked up on the stone wall in Erie Basin under stormy skies.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 169: June 18, 2018 A fledgling tests its wings at the Erie Basin Marina in Buffalo.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 168: June 17, 2018 - A red barn in Newfane on a bright day.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 167: June 16, 2018 - A Waved Sphinx moth rests on a porch swing in the shade in Silver Creek.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 166: June 15, 2018 - Jet skiers ride by part of the old pier covered in gulls off Olcott Beach.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 165: June 14, 2018 - Taking a stroll at sunset in Lewiston.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 164: June 13, 2018 - Rain drops collect on a water lily at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Depew.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 163: June 12, 2018 Birds soar at sunset over Canalside.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 162: June 11, 2018 - Employees of A-Kleen Windows wash the south side of the HSBC Atrium in downtown Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 161: June 10, 2018 - Peeling paint is seen around a doorway in the Lake and Rail Elevator at Silo City.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 160: June 9, 2018 - A storm rolls in off Lake Erie in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 159: June 8, 2018 - The folds of Morty, the corpse flower, start to take shape as it begins to bloom at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 158: June 7, 2018 - As a cold front settles in clouds form over Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 157: June 6, 2018 - The vivid colors of cracked and peeling paint in a building that is being rehabbed on Fillmore Avenue in Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 156: June 5, 2018 - Sharing an incredible view from the #BNdrone of Silo City with the Buffalo skyline in the distance.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 155: June 4, 2018 - A girl waves a flag while watching the 2018 Pride Parade on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 154: June 3, 2018 - Farm storage silos on Route 5 in Caledonia.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 153: June 2, 2018 - A hand-crafted latch on one of the doors in the 1810 Hull Family Home & Farmstead at 5962 Genesee St. in Lancaster.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 152: June 1, 2018 - A Great Blue Heron rests on lily pads in the lake at Buffalo's South Park. The 155-acre Park was originally designed in 1894 by Frederick Law Olmsted as an arboretum.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 151: May 31, 2018 - Fading sidewalk art is seen near Marcy Casino in Delaware Park in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 150: May 30, 2018 - A bee collects pollen from bright peonies in a south Buffalo garden.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 149: May 29, 2018 - Three colorful brick buildings off of Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 148: May 28, 2018 - A United States flag blows in the wind at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 146: May 26, 2018 - Olaf, a snowy owl which was rescued in December in Castile, is held by his handler from Wolcottsville Wildlife.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 145: May 25, 2018 - The Maid of the Mist sails past the American Falls in Niagara Falls.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 144: May 24, 2018 - Waterfalls at Oatka Creek in the village of LeRoy.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 143: May 23, 2018 - A reflection of the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens in standing water.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 142: May 22, 2018 - The Mayflower Apartments were built in 1929 on Summer Street in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 141: May 21, 2018 - A spring lamb at Miller Farm on Route 20 in Alexander.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 147: May 27, 2018 - Yellow flowers grow near Concord grape vineyards in Fredonia.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 140: May 20, 2018 - A corn plant starts to grow through a hole in insulating plastic in a field along Route 75 in Eden.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 139: May 19, 2018 - Rick Petersen, of North Tonawanda, tries his luck trout fishing at Glen Park in Williamsville.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 138: May 18, 2018 - A fully seeded dandelion stands out among all the others in bloom on Maple Road in Amherst.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 137: May 17, 2018 - A bird rests on a boat at Hoyt Lake in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 136: May 16, 2018 - A fisherman walks along the Bird Island Pier, which separates the Black Rock Channel from the Niagara River.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 135: May 15, 2018 - Dense fog covers the South Bridges during the morning commute on Grand Island.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 134: May 14, 2017 - Fog surrounds the Central Terminal.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 133: May 13, 2018 - University at Buffalo hoodies line a rack at an end of the school year sale in the Student Union on UB's North Campus.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 132: May 12, 2018 - Ice left over from the winter creates swirling patterns at the foot of Niagara Falls.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 131: May 11, 2018 - Looking up at the One Seneca Tower from beneath the East Annex, where construction is under way.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 130: May 10, 2018 - Visitors enjoy the cherry blossoms in full bloom on a warm evening at the Japanese Garden behind the Buffalo History Museum.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 129: May 9, 2018 - Decorative spokes on a bike that participated in the "Slow Roll Buffalo" neighborhood bike ride.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 128: May 8, 2018 - Rice paper butterflies emerge from their chrysalides at the Niagara Parks Butterfly Conservatory in Niagara Falls, Ont. Their wings need to dry for a couple of hours before they can fly away.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 127: May 7, 2018 - Cherry blossoms are pretty in pink, at the Japanese Garden at Delaware Park, in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 126: May 6, 2018 - The spires of Trinity Church on Delaware Avenue are visible through a curtain.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 125: May 5, 2018 - The McKinley Monument is perfectly centered in front of Buffalo City Hall. William McKinley, 25th president of the United States, was assassinated in 1901 while visiting Buffalo for the Pan-American Exposition.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 124: May 4, 2018 - The Buffalo Water Intake is surrounded by fog rolling in off Lake Erie.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 123: May 3, 2018 - A lone kayaker braves the chilly water of the Buffalo River near the grain silos.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 122: May 2, 2018 - The skunk cabbage and other vegetation are starting to open in the Great Baehre Swamp Wildlife Management Area in Amherst.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 121: May 1, 2018 - The North Grand Island bridges are reflected in the Niagara River on a sunny spring day.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 120: April 30, 2018 - More signs of spring, the Maid of the Mist makes her way to Horseshoe Falls at Niagara Falls.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 119: April 29, 2018 - Broken glass in a window at the Central Terminal in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 118: April 28, 2018 - Signs of spring on Cattaraugus Creek in Gowanda.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 117: April 27, 2018 - The statue high atop the Liberty Building is lit by the late afternoon sun.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 116: April 26, 2018 - Ariel Manney of Buffalo shoots baskets in the rain at Delaware Park in Buffalo.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 115: April 25, 2018 - Fog surrounds a tree in a field on Holland Glenwood Road in Holland.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 114: April 24, 2018 - People and dogs, enjoy a beautiful sunset at Erie Basin Marina on the first warm sunny day of spring.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 113: April 23, 2018 - A perfect day for a walk on the Shoreline Trail along the Niagara River near a reflecting pond at the entrance to Niagara Falls State Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 112: April 22, 2018 - Deer graze in a field in South Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 111: April 21, 2018 - A great horned owl peeks from its nest in a dead tree at Presque Isle State Park in Erie, Pa.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 110: April 20, 2018 - The sun sets behind the Buffalo Lighthouse at Erie Basin in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 109: April 19, 2018 A stop sign covered in snow at North Buffalo Road in Orchard Park, says it all.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 108: April 18, 2018 - Blowing snow covers the bronze statue of former Bills owner Ralph Wilson in front of New Era Field in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 107: April 17, 2018 - A brightly painted sign post in front of the Clarence Public Library stands out against a late spring snow.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 106: April 16, 2018 - A great egret eats a snack at the Tifft Nature Preserve in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 105: April 15, 2018 - Buds forming on a dogwood tree in Buffalo bring signs of long-awaited spring.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 104: April 14, 2018 - The Manitoulin is pulled by the tug Vermont around the final bend in the Buffalo River beneath the Ohio Street Lift Bridge. The first lake freighter of the season was delivering a load of grain to ADM's Standard Elevator.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 103: April 13, 2018 - Chunks of ice form interesting patterns in Olcott Harbor in Lake Ontario.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 102: April 12, 2018 - A view of the Buffalo skyline from Fort Erie, Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 101: April 11, 2018 - A dock is covered in fresh morning snow at Green Lake in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 100: April 10, 2018 - Waking up to overnight snow on lawns and these awnings on Lexington Avenue in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 99: April 9, 2018 - An overnight dusting of snow covers an oak leaf in Springville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 98: April 8, 2018 - A pink swing is going to have to wait for children to play on as spring weather is once again delayed by cold and snow.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 97: April 7, 2018 - Crocuses in Buffalo are topped with snow.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 96: April 6, 2018 - Snow sits on a tile roof in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 95: April 5, 2018 - The Bird Island Pier, which normally separates the Black Rock Channel, left, from the Niagara River, right, is nearly covered in icy water.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 94: April 4, 2018 - Rain falls on the walking path at Times Beach in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 93: April 3, 2018 - Pussy willows for sale in preparation for the Dyngus Day Parade in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 92: April 2, 2018 - The ice covering Lake Erie near Buffalo is starting to break up.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 91: April 1, 2018 - A light fixture over hangs over the Asian rainforest area in the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 90: March 31, 2018 - Discarded broken china molds at the old Buffalo China facility in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 89: March 30, 2018 - Old Erie County Hall, the Liberty Building and the Rand Building are obscured by fog in downtown Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 88: March 29, 2018 - Canalside begins to take on its summertime form, as the ice turns to a giant puddle while workers begin the seasonal transition.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 87: March 28, 2018 - Tattered material on the facade of the Buflovak facility on Fillmore Avenue, in Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 86: March 27, 2018 - Early Crocuses bloom in a Buffalo yard.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 85: March 26, 2018 - A garter snake is spotted by the ECC Field Ecology class at the Tillman Road Wildlife Management Area on a warm afternoon in Clarence.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 84: March 25, 2018 - An old barn sits along 18 Mile Creek in the town of Eden.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 83: March 24, 2018 - A pedestrian walks past the giant mural covering the wall of Shea's 710 Main on Tupper Street. The mural, part of the Albright Knox Art Gallery's Public Art Initiative was created by Baltimore artists Jessie Unterhalter and Katey Truhn, known as Jessie and Katey.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 82: March 23, 2018 - Traffic passes by the Electric Tower on Washington Street at sunset in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 81: March 22, 2018 - The moon rises through the trees in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 80: March 21, 2018 - The setting sun lights up power lines on Whitehaven Road on Grand Island.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 79: March 20, 2018 - A Dark-eyed Junco bird rests on a Rhododendron bush in Elma.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 78: March 19, 2018 - A curious raccoon peaks out from behind a tree in Lewiston.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 77: March 18, 2018 - The Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipes & Drums march in the 25th annual Old Neighborhood St. Patrick's Day Parade in the Old First Ward on Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 76: March 17, 2018 - A red bicycle and an American flag add color to a wintry backdrop of a weather-beaten wooden fence on Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 75: March 16, 2018 - A cross-country skier enjoying the fresh snow, disappears over a hill at Elma Meadows Golf Course in Elma.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 74: March 15, 2018 - Flurries fall around a blue barn in a snow covered corn field on Three Rod Road in Marilla.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 73: March 14, 2018 - Moore's Maple Shack on Galen Hill Road in Freedom, starts every batch of syrup with a sample. The sweet samples are stored on the sugar shack's window ledge throughout the season.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 72: March 13, 2018 - A row of trees with a slight glimpse of early springtime buds line a driveway on Olean Road in the Town of Chaffee.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 71: March 12, 2018 - A shopping cart is partially visible in a giant frozen snow pile in a parking lot at the Tops Market on Elmwood in Buffalo.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Day 70: March 11, 2018 - The sun comes up and produces a colorful morning sky above Hoyt Lake at Delaware Park in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 69: March 10, 2018 - The Buffalo History Museum seen from across Hoyt Lake at Delaware Park on an early morning in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 68: March 9, 2018 - Laundry hangs out to dry on a clothesline at an Amish home in Franklinville.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 67: March 8, 2018 - Canada geese cross the railroad tracks on Ganson Street in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 66: March 7, 2018 - A bird's eye view of the Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park, a crown jewel in the Erie County park system.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 65: March 6, 2018 - A red-winged blackbird perched in a tree, talks to other red-winged blackbirds at the Tillman Road Wildlife Management Area on a sunny afternoon in Clarence.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 64: March 5, 2018 - An old section of Allegheny Ludlum operations still stands at ATI Specialty Materials in Lockport.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 63: March 4, 2018 - A flag flies between snow-laden trees at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 62: March 3, 2018 - The sun sets behind snow-laden evergreens in a field along South Newstead Road in Akron.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 61: March 2, 2018 - Lady Liberty is illuminated at the top of the Liberty Building.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 60: March 1, 2018 - The sun sets behind a stand of trees in Lancaster.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 59: Feb. 28, 2018 - BPO cellist Robert Hausmann, practices the kaddish, the Jewish prayer of mourning, which he plans to play at Auschwitz to commemorate his great-grandmother, who was executed in the gas chambers there, and in memory of other family members killed during the Holocaust.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 58: Feb. 27, 2018 - Dramatic clouds move in over the River Oaks Golf Course community on Grand Island.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 57: Feb. 26, 2018 - Ice flows all around the fireboat Edward M. Cotter where it is docked in the Buffalo River.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 56: Feb. 25, 2018 - Mist rises off the bubbling waters of the Niagara River near the pedestrian bridge in Niagara Falls.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 55: Feb. 24, 2018 - Ken and Maureen King, who are featured in the February Home of the Month, moved to the country 10 years ago from Lancaster. Bird feeders bring nature in view of their sun room.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 54: Feb. 23, 2018 - Melting and broken ice make a pattern on the surface of Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 53: Feb. 22, 2018 - One Seneca Tower is shrouded in fog behind a lamppost on Ohio Street in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 52: Feb. 21, 2018 - A handicapped parking symbol that is painted on the pavement in a parking lot is reflected in the tail-light of a pickup truck.
Robert Kirkham/buffalo News
Day 51: Feb. 20, 2018 - Lookdown fish swim in a tank at the Aquarium of Niagara.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 50: Feb. 19, 2018 - The gorge at Letchworth State Park in Castile in morning light.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 49: Feb. 18, 2018 - Bright-colored signs hang in Sweet_ness 7 Cafe, a popular breakfast and lunch spot at 220 Grant St.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 48: Feb. 17, 2018 - Lumagination continues to transform the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens with beautiful light. It remains open through Feb. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. weekdays, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 47: Feb. 16, 2018 - Pedestrians cross Delaware Avenue at Chippewa Street as fog blankets downtown Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 46: Feb. 15, 2018 - An ice mound 30 feet tall has formed from the spray of the fountain outside the Glen Iris Inn at Letchworth State Park in Castile.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 45, Feb. 14, 2018 - Art glass hearts hang in the window of Cone Five Gallery on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo as a pedestrian passes by.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 44: Feb. 13, 2018 - The Ice Castle in Mayville takes shape as blocks of ice from Chautauqua Lake are put into place. It's the centerpiece of the Mayville Ice Castle Festival, which will be held Feb. 16-18.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 43: Feb. 12, 2018 - Students use the lounge area at the top of a stairwell in the new STEM Building at ECC North Campus.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 42: Feb. 11, 2018 - A hawk hunts in a field near the Scajaquada Creek.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 41: Feb. 10, 2018 - Teasel plants along the side of the road in Amherst are covered in fresh snow.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 40: Feb. 9, 2018 - Snow falls on the statue of George Washington in front of Old County Hall in downtown Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 39: Feb. 8, 2018 - The baseball backstop at St. Joseph Collegiate Institute becomes a work of art on a snow-covered athletic field.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 38: Feb. 7, 2018 - Bright morning sunlight highlights the massive columns that adorn the entrance to Buffalo City Hall.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 37: Feb. 6, 2018 - This artificial jellyfish turns heads because of its glowing realism at "The Fish Place" aquarium and pet store on Robinson Street in North Tonawanda.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 36: Feb. 5, 2018 - Overlapping buildings in downtown Buffalo at sunrise.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 35: Feb. 4, 2018 - A lone tree stands amid a snow covered field on Lower Mountain Road in Cambria.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 34: Feb. 3, 2018 -Denise Chodkowski finds a quiet table in the Whisper Space to read the newspaper at the downtown Buffalo & Erie County Public Central Library downtown.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 33: Feb. 2, 2018 - Horses enjoy the sunshine on a winter day, near Hunters Creek Road in the Town of Holland.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 32: Feb. 1, 2018 - A bench in Delaware Park casts a long shadow on the snow as the sun sets.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 31: Jan. 31, 2018 - The Super Blue Blood Moon is plain to see just before sunset in North Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 30: Jan. 30, 2018 - Trees at sunrise on the Outer Harbor.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 29: Jan. 29, 2018 - A deer looks up for a moment while feeding on the exposed vegetation in a field on Holland Road near the town of Holland.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 28: Jan. 28, 2018 - Some of the gear parts they manufacture for compressor machines and aerospace industry applications at Niagara Gear factory on Military Road.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 27: Jan. 27, 2018 - The Lumagination exhibit at the Botanical Gardens transforms the facility with light. It opens to the public today and runs through Feb. 24 on specific dates.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 26: Jan. 26, 2018 - A person walks up the stairs in the main lobby of the Tri-Main Center building on Main Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 25: Jan. 25, 2018- The Electric Tower is reflected in a window of the Hotel @ Lafayette.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 24: Jan. 24, 2018 - The Old Orchard Inn, nestled in a beautiful country setting in East Aurora.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 23: Jan. 23, 2018 - The wind turbines surrounded by fog in Lackawanna.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 22: Jan. 22, 2018 - As a warm front has prompted area melting, icicles drip in Springville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 21: Jan. 21, 2018 - Canisius coach Kyle Husband is Silhouetted as the sun shines in to the Park Gymnasium during a boys basketball game at Park high school.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 20: Jan. 20, 2018 - Orange light from the setting sun sends shadows cascading across the blanket of snow on Bidwell Parkway.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 19: Jan. 19, 2018 - Looking out toward Lafayette Square in Buffalo from the balcony of a room on the second floor at the Hotel @ the Lafayette. The French Renaissance-style building was completed between 1902 and 1926. It was designed by architect Louise Blanchard Bethune.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 18: Jan. 18, 2018 - Winter birds take flight on Aurora Avenue in West Seneca, on a snowy day.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 17: Jan. 17, 2018 - A snow -covered wreath takes on a fairy-tale quality on this life-sized stone lion in front of a home near Delaware Park in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 16: Jan. 16, 2018 - A sunfish that was too small pauses before swimming away after it was released back into the hole. Several individuals and small groups braved the frigid wind chills to ice-fish on frozen Lake Erie near the small boat harbor in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 15: Jan. 15, 2018 - In fellowship and celebration, honoring the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at Kleinhans Music Hall.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 14: Jan. 14, 2018 - A Golden Barrel Cactus at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens on South Park Avenue in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 13: Jan. 13, 2018 - A squirrel hangs from a branch while it looks for food in Springville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 12: Jan. 12, 2018 - Scarlet ibis, long-legged wading birds native to tropical South America and islands of the Caribbean, perch at the top of the aviary of Bird Kingdom in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 11: Jan. 11, 2018 - Jennifer Adinolfe of Hamburg and her son Camden Litwinski, 3, explore the ice volcanoes on the shore of Lake Erie at Hamburg Town Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 10: Jan. 10, 2018 - As night approaches the Edward M. Cotter passes near RiverWorks, at the end of a very long day breaking ice on the Buffalo River.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 9: Jan. 9, 2018 - The Buffalo Police Underwater Rescue and Recovery Team cut nearly 50 6-foot triangles in the ice on Cazenovia Creek in South Buffalo to allow water to come through in an attempt to alleviate ice jams.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 8: Jan. 8, 2018 - Fresh snow in Buffalo starts to melt as temperatures are on the rise.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 7: Jan. 7, 2018 - Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy stands by himself with only seconds remaining in the Jacksonville Jaguars' 10-3 win over the Bills at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 6: Jan. 6, 2018 - Steam escapes from the chimney stack at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens on Southpark Avenue. It takes a lot of energy to reproduce a tropical paradise on the inside, especially with recent cold temperatures.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 5: Jan. 5, 2018 - Brightly colored bird houses along the shore near Point Abino.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 4: Jan. 4, 2018 - The William H. Latham breaks-up the ice at the water intakes on the Niagara River in Niagara Falls.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 3: Jan. 3, 2018 - A dusting of fresh snow in Buffalo produces a winter wonderland scene at Burke's Green in North Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 2: Jan. 2, 2018 - Buffalo and other areas of Western New York experienced blowing snow and whiteout conditions, but in Springville the sun set beautifully over Waverly Street.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 1: Jan. 1, 2018 - Happy New Year: A great way to start the New Year, sledding at Delaware Park in Buffalo.
Western New York is a beautiful place – and each day, Buffalo News photographers will bring you a photo to prove it. Our challenge is to look at things differently, to remind us all to slow down and enjoy our surroundings. Check back each morning to see our favorite image for the day. View the images in full screen for the most impact. – Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
Share this article