CURTIS - Walter S., Jr. "Scott"

Age 67, Buffalo/North Tonawanda, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at his home in Buffalo after a long battle with health issues. Scott was passionate about science and nature and could often be found observing the sky with his telescopes. Also, a lover of music and gifted guitar player. He was a US Army veteran, retired Erie County Health Inspector, a graduate of North Tonawanda HS 1969 and Canisius College 1978. Loving father of Rik Curtis and grandfather of Jelena Hendrika Wilhelmina Curtis. Son of Irene M. (nee Pillarski) and the late Walter Curtis Sr. Brother Robert "Bob" Curtis, and the late Kevin Curtis. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In his honor, memorials can be sent to Buffalo City Mission or North Tonawanda Inter-Church Food Pantry. No flowers to family please.