Concordia Cemetery faces another challenge after accident

Volunteers at Concordia Cemetery on the East Side are dealing with the aftermath of a Dec. 1 car accident.

A car crashed through the cemetery's fence, sending a fence post through a window and destroying antiques and furnishings in the original farmhouse museum and office.

The volunteer staff that looks over the 1859 cemetery at Sycamore Street and Walden Avenue has vowed to push on. The cemetery has overcome other setbacks in its past, including vandalism, embezzlement, theft and abandonment.

"This place is just too loved to die," Concordia Cemetery President David Speth said. "We have been entrusted with the care of the almost 20,000 souls who are interred here, so we will deal with this, too, and continue to move forward."