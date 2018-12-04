Calves on the loose in Southern Tier, Pennsylvania following mishap

At least eight young cows apparently fell off the back of a truck and onto I-86 on Tuesday morning.

Several loose calves were spotted in a westbound driving line of the Southern Tier Expressway in the Town of Sherman in Chautauqua County about 3:50 a.m., according to the county Sheriff's Office.

In total, five injured calves were found in New York and three more were found in Pennsylvania, according to the Sheriff's Office. The calves found in New York were temporarily being cared for by a local farmer.

Deputies ask anyone who locates any more calves to call the Sheriff's Office at 753-2131.