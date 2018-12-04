Share this article

Buffalo woman reports being robbed while trying to buy crack cocaine

A 57-year-old woman told Buffalo police she was hit in the head and robbed while trying to buy crack cocaine from a "drug house" on Fillmore Avenue, according to a police report.

The woman told officers she went to a blue house on Fillmore between about 3:15 and 3:35 a.m. Tuesday. When she got to the door, a person hit her in the back of the head and took the $400 in cash she was carrying, according to the report.

She then walked to an apartment building on William Street, near Fillmore, to call police. The woman appeared to be under the influence of drugs while reporting the crime to police, according to the report.

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
