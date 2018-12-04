Mike Harrington: Offense struggles in another one-goal loss for Sabres

NASHVILLE – It was another one-goal loss, but there was really a whole lot of nothing for the Buffalo Sabres until the last minute Monday night in Bridgestone Arena.

For nearly 59 minutes, they had a scant 17 shots on goal. Then Patrik Berglund won three straight faceoffs in the Nashville zone and the Sabres got five pucks on Predators goalie Pekka Rinne. A sixth, a half-fanned attempt by Berglund, just rolled wide of the open side of the net.

Not enough offense. Not enough goals. No reward in the standings. It was a 2-1 loss to the Western Conference-leading Predators, Buffalo's third by one goal on its road trip.

The Sabres finished the trip 0-2-1, sandwiching narrow regulation defeats at Tampa Bay and Nashville – who could easily be the respective Stanley Cup finalists come June – around Friday's overtime heartbreaker in Florida.

"I don't mind the way we played," said coach Phil Housley, whose team is a still-impressive 17-8-3. "I just thought we needed to generate more. From about the 15-minute mark of the third period, they just built that wall up. We had opportunities to get by it and chip it by them and we tried to stickhandle. That's one of the reasons they're so good at it."

The Predators got a go-ahead goal from Kevin Fiala with 3:26 left in the second period and made it stand up for the final 23½ minutes at Bridgestone Arena. And it was a tough tally for the Sabres to take as the shot from the left circle deflected off defenseman Casey Nelson and had goaltender Carter Hutton going haywire trying to track the puck.

"It was going gloveside. Redirected, hit the ice and went blocker side," Hutton said. "Just a bad bounce. It happens."

From there, the Sabres struggled. They only had three shots on goal in the third period until the final 71 seconds. Sam Reinhart and Berglund then came narrowly close to tying the game and allowing the Sabres to steal at least one point.

"We need more at the net in zone," said Reinhart, who was credited with Buffalo's only goal in the second period after Preds defenseman Roman Josi accidentally backhanded a loose puck in the crease into his own net. "I don't think we generated enough. You saw their experience and how they kind of shut everything down and made it hard for us to get pucks in behind them. We need to find a way to generate more speed in the neutral zone."

Until this stretch, the Sabres had been 10-0-2 in one-goal games. You figured that wouldn't last, but you didn't figure Buffalo would suddenly lose three straight of that variety immediately after its 10-game winning streak either.

One key factor is that the Sabres have some injuries to deal with. Jake McCabe and Marco Scandella are out on defense. Conor Sheary and Jason Pominville were missing up front on Monday, although both took part in lengthy drills after the rest of the team's morning skate and seem close to returning.

The absentees all have key roles on special teams and their absences have made a difference. The power play went 0 for 4 Monday and was 1 for 10 on the trip. The penalty kill gave up a goal for the fourth straight game, on a Ryan Ellis laser in the first period, and was only 7 for 11 in the three road contests.

Sheary and Scandella missed the entire road trip, and McCabe played just 7½ minutes in Tampa before going down. Pominville, who has one goal in his last 13 games and none in his last seven, missed his first game of the season Monday.

It evened things out for a Nashville team playing without big names such as P.K. Subban, Kyle Turris, Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidisson.

"You miss those players. They're invaluable to our team," Housley said. "Especially the depth at 'D' with Jake and Marco. And Conor's speed can get on the forecheck. I thought it was a good opportunity because [the Predators] are banged up. We could have taken advantage of it, but our power play is banged up, too."

The Sabres got six of their 22 shots on goal from Jack Eichel, who remains frustrated with just one goal in his last 16 games, and 10 shots from Eichel's line. They need more secondary scoring. They need the schedule to loosen up, too, both in numbers of games and quality of opponents.

They'll have to wait on that, with the Toronto Maple Leafs (19-8) already waiting back in Buffalo for them to arrive to stage the season's first meeting Tuesday night in KeyBank Center.

"Just keep playing. It's tight games, a good league," Hutton said. "I don't think it's anything to panic about. We just played one of the best teams in the league and came from playing Tampa, one of the best teams in our conference. And now we have a tough challenge tomorrow with the Leafs."