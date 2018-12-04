Official confronted by Jerry Hughes placed on leave

Roy Ellison, the official whom Bills defensive tackle Jerry Hughes confronted after Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins, has been placed on administrative leave by the NFL while the incident is under review, a league spokesman said Tuesday.

The spokesman said he had no other details to provide.

Ellison was suspended for a game in 2013 for “making a profane and derogatory statement” toward Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams.

In a video of the confrontation captured by Spectrum News, Hughes is seen rushing toward a group of officials and alleges that Ellison called him an inappropriate word.

“I'll catch you, trust me. I'll catch you. Guaranteed," Hughes screamed.

You can watch the video by clicking here.

In the locker room, Hughes denied a confrontation had occurred.

“I don't recall that,” he said.

What was said?

“I don't recall that, either,” he said.

McDermott said Monday he had spoken to Hughes about the incident.

"I did see the video, and out of respect for the situation, I'm going to let the league handle that," McDermott said. "Jerry and I have spoken. I've gotten all the information from Jerry that I need and we'll move forward from there."