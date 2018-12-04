NFL puts official confronted by Bills' Jerry Hughes on leave

Jerry Hughes might have been the one captured on video after the Buffalo Bills' loss against the Miami Dolphins Sunday screaming at an official and having to be restrained.

However, it is the official who is drawing scrutiny from the NFL, which already has suspended him once for an encounter with another player.

Roy Ellison, the umpire who Hughes confronted, has been placed on administrative leave by the league while the incident is under review, an NFL spokesman said Tuesday.

No other details were made available by the spokesman. In 2013, the NFL suspended Ellison for “making a profane and derogatory statement” toward Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams.

A video shot by Spectrum News shows Hughes rushing toward a group of officials and accusing Ellison of calling him a derogatory name.

“I'll catch you, trust me. I'll catch you. Guaranteed," the defensive end is heard yelling before offensive guard John Miller, who was inactive for the game, escorts him to the Bills' dressing room.

Following the game, when reporters asked what happened, Hughes denied a confrontation had occurred.

“I don't recall that,” he said.

Asked what was said, Hughes responded, “I don't recall that, either."

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday he had spoken to Hughes about the incident.

"I did see the video, and out of respect for the situation, I'm going to let the league handle that," McDermott said. "Jerry and I have spoken. I've gotten all the information from Jerry that I need and we'll move forward from there."