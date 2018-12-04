Bona and Canisius men host hoops opponents tonight

St. Bonaventure will be home against Franciscan Cup rival Siena and Robert Morris will play at Canisius Wednesday night in men's nonconference basketball games involving Western New York Big 4 teams.

The Niagara women will be home against Binghamton while the Bona women will play at Akron.

After going 2-5 to open the season without Courtney Stockard, Bona got the senior forward back for Saturday's home against against Delaware State. It helped in the Bonnies' 90-61 win. Stockard had 16 points in only 24 minutes. Bona still is missing three scholarship players including freshman Dominick Welch (Cheektowaga).

Siena is 3-5 under first-year coach Jamion Christian. The Saints most' impressive performance was a 67-64 win at home over Harvard, the favorite to win the Ivy League.

St. Bonaventure leads the all-time series, 30-10, including a 75-55 win last season at Times Union Center in Albany when the Saints were coached by Jimmy Patsos.

Canisius, which has lost six in a row since an opening win at Bucknell, returns to the Koessler Athletic Center for the first time since a Nov. 17 loss to Albany.

Sophomore Takal Molson leads the Griffs and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in scoring average with his 16.7 points per game. He has scored in double-figures in all seven games this season and in 10-straight contests, dating back to last year.

Robert Morris (4-4) after an 82-69 loss at Drexel last Saturday, is led in scoring by senior Josh Williams (16.9 ppg). All but eight of Williams' 44 field goals have been from 3-point range so far.

In women basketball, Niagara (1-6) leads the all-time series against Binghamton, 5-1, but will be facing a Bearcats team that has won its last two games, against Army and Fairleigh Dickinson.

St. Bonaventure will begin a three-game week with a special kids' day game at Akron at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The Bonnie will be home to Siena on Friday night and at Penn State on Sunday.

With their lone senior, Mckenna Maycock out indefinitely, the Bonnies are relying heavily on underclass players. One, freshman Asianae Johnson is averaging 11.4 points and was the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week, two weeks ago. Another freshman, Deja Francis, junior college transfer Amanda Oliver and junior transfer Dajah Logan are other starters along with junior holdover Danielle Migliore.