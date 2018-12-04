[BN] Blitz newsletter: Taking a closer look at Josh Allen's improved quarterback play

Most observers came away impressed with Josh Allen's performance during the Bills' loss at Miami on Sunday. Sean McDermott didn't need even need to look at the tape in order to assess Allen's play in his postgame comments.

After watching the game film, McDermott was even more complimentary of Allen, saying "I felt good — felt really good about his growth," when meeting with reports Monday.

Our quarterback guru Jim Kubiak graded Allen at 92 percent for the game.

"He has become methodical and disciplined in the pocket, setting up quickly and being in position to throw the football down the field," Kubiak wrote. "Allen’s accuracy and efficiency has also improved. Some of this is due to the natural progression of his comfort with the Buffalo system, but a good portion of this improvement is related to his hard work during the week on his footwork and ball handling. It shows that he is not taking anything for granted in his preparation."

Mark Gaughan's film study focused on how the Bills got positive results from using empty backfields to give Allen more space to work with.

'It's being handled by the league': That was as much detail as McDermott provided Monday about Jerry Hughes' verbal outburst toward an NFL official following Sunday's game. "I did see the video, and out of respect for the situation, I'm going to let the league handle that," McDermott said. "Jerry and I have spoken. I've gotten all the information from Jerry that I need and we'll move forward from there."

Russell Bodine out for season: Ryan Groy will be the Bills' starting center going forward after Bodine had surgery to repair a broken fibula. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Bills will bring free agent center Dillon Day in for a visit.

Position grades: The Bills outgained the Dolphins by 240 yards, their largest margin in a loss in five years. As a result, Mark gave out higher marks than usual after a defeat.

Upon further review: Buffalo's penalty problems show now signs of letting up, Jay Skurski writes.

Transcripts: From Monday's media sessions with McDermott and coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier.

