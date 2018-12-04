Beauts lose series finale against Russian national team

The Russian National Women's ice hockey team defeated the Buffalo Beauts, 4-2, Tuesday night in the final game of the four-game series between the teams in southern Ontario.

The Russians won three of the four games against the National Women's Hockey League Beauts, clinching the series with Tuesday night's win at Seymour-Hannah Rink in St. Catharines.

Kelly Babstock and Corinne Buie scored for the Beauts, who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 after two.

Nicole Hensley stood out in goal for the Beauts despite the loss.

Buffalo will return to NWHL action at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the annual Teddy Bear Toss game against the Connecticut Whale. The Beauts (3-3) trail the Minnesota Whitecaps (6-2) and the Boston Pride (5-2) in the NWHL standings.