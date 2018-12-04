Airline passenger admits to having unregistered gun in her luggage

An Olean woman with a loaded handgun in her carry-on luggage July 2 at Niagara Falls International Airport pleaded guilty to a felony Monday.

Dee Jedrosko, 66, admitted to criminal possession of a firearm. She could be sent to state prison for up to four years when she returns before Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Feb. 4.

"She said she forgot it was in there," Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.

Jedrosko moved to New York from Texas recently and didn't register the gun under New York law, Hoffmann said.

Transportation Security Administration inspectors found the gun as Jedrosko was checking in for a flight to Myrtle Beach, S.C.