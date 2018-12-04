Airbnb now charges room taxes in Allegany County

Airbnb has reached an agreement with Allegany County to charge hotel and motel room taxes on Airbnb listings in the county.

The short-term rental site began collecting and remitting taxes on Saturday.

The company also collects taxes in Cattaraugus, Orleans and Wyoming counties, but not in Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua or Genesee counties.

It has tax agreements with 27 New York State municipalities, which brought in $1 million in tax revenue last year, according to Airbnb. Hotel operators have complained that Airbnb operators that don't collect room taxes can operate with an unfair advantage.

Allegany hosted 2,000 Airbnb guests this year, up from 1,100 last year, according to the company. Most often, people came from Buffalo, New York City, Philadelphia and Rochester to visit Houghton, Cuba, Wellsville, Alfred and Canaseraga, according to data provided by Airbnb. In all, hosts made roughly $161,500, compared to $99,900 last year.

Airbnb has seen bookings in Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties more than double over the past year, increasing from 12,100 to 24,900. Hosts brought in a total of $3.09 million compared to a little under $1.5 million last year. There were more hosts splitting that money, 410 compared to 270 last year, with the typical host earning $4,684 according to data provided by Airbnb.

Ellicottville, Jamestown and Bemus Point were the top destinations. Most guests came from Buffalo, followed by Pittsburgh, New York and Rochester, but visitors came from 47 different countries in all.