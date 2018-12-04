West Seneca voters approve $75.5 million in capital improvements

West Seneca School District voters Tuesday approved a $75.5 million capital improvement proposition by a vote of 1,441 to 487.

The project includes improvements and renovations to all of the district's five elementary schools, two middle schools and two high schools — as well as the Potters Road administration building.

“We’re very excited and encouraged,” School Superintendent Matthew Bystrak said Tuesday night. “It’s encouraging that the community came out in such force.”

He noted that the district’s last capital project vote was in 2003. He added that various elements of the new project will take six years to complete.

Bystrak said that school officials will meet before the end of the year to start mapping out plans.

“We’re going to sit down with the architects and group some of the projects together,” he explained. “Some involve when we receive state aid and some of it is prioritizing.

“The first priority,” he added, “is to keep the kids warm, safe and dry. We’ll want to start off with some of the most basic projects.”

School district officials have stressed that the project will have no tax impact.

Work includes renovations of music spaces and auditoriums, tracks, new turf fields, bleachers and press boxes at East and West senior high schools, as well as replacing or refinishing gym floors, upgrading high school science rooms, roof repairs, work on securing building entrances and new interior door hardware to impede intruders, according to school officials.

The projects were selected based on a December 2015 building conditions survey.

The plan does not call for any consolidation of schools, according to the district.