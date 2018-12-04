3 can't-miss shows: Gabriel Kahane, Thin Man street party, the Shallows

Gabriel Kahane, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Burchfield Penney Art Center (1300 Elmwood Ave.), $22.

Composer and singer-songwriter Gabriel Kahane is set to make a special appearance at the Burchfield Penney on Friday.

The NYC resident is currently on tour in support of his ambitious new record, the sparse and intimate "Book of Travelers." To prep, he took an unplugged, nearly 9,000-mile road trip, by train, throughout the country following the 2016 Presidential election.

Along the way, Kahane spoke to dozens of fellow train passengers, picking their brains about the political and economic climate, race relations, love and more, creating the travelogue that would go on to become "Book of Travelers."

The musician first started to gain traction after he shared his collection of chamber-pop "The Ambassador" back in 2016. The concept record focuses on Kahane's hometown of Los Angeles, both its physical structures and inhabitants, with each song title being assigned an address to give the tracks a sense of location to pair with the narratives.

Fans of Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly and Rufus Wainwright should find Kahane's folk and jazz-infused compositions right up their alley.

Thin Man Brewery Christmas Street Party, 11 a.m. Dec. 8, Thin Man Brewery (492 Elmwood Ave.), $15-$60.

If you long for the days of enjoying a beer outside of Thin Man Brewery, then you are in luck this holiday season.

The busy beer makers will once again be shutting down a block of the Elmwood Village, this time to present its inaugural Christmas Street Party, the latest in its popular line of outdoor festivals.

Musical entertainment will be provided heady psych-pop act and Thin Man favorites Aircraft as well the Allen Degenerates, a grab bag of seasoned Buffalo musicians performing all of your favorite glam-era party music by the likes of ELO, David Bowie, Cheap Trick, Devo, T.Rex, the Cars and many more on the (heated, we hope) outdoor stage. Expect holiday tunes to be played, too.

All ticket prices include a free beer stein along with the first pour on the house, but if you shell a few extra bucks out for the VIP ticket, you are free to roam the brewery's second floor which features unlimited food and drinks (including a hot chocolate bar) all day, along with the always-clutch private restroom access.

The Shallows, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, Duende at Silo City (85 Silo City Row), $5.

While its open-air cantina may be closed up for the season, Duende, Silo City's newest hot spot, continues to host plenty of must-catch events to make the blustery winter drive down through the First Ward worth it.

This weekend, the watering hole will present the debut performance from the Shallows, a new Americana outfit featuring members of Oats Holy Roller, heave and dreambeaches. Led by singer-songwriter Joseph Myers, the group will be playing material from its forthcoming freshman release, the lush and emotional "Hold Out for Love," which is set to drop sometime this winter. Fans of Hiss Golden Messenger and DeYarmond Edison need to get on this.

Opening the show will be a solo set from heave, the confessional bedroom folk project from Myers' Shallows bandmate Emily Finlan, as well as Ithaca musician Justin Roeland with his backing band the Nightswimmers.

The Central New York artist is prepping the release of his latest offering "Doomed to Bloom." The 10-track album will drop early next year, and, based on previous work, should be best suited for fans of the melancholic alt-country act the Jayhawks.