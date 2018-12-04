JORDAN - Barbara Ann

Passed away November 30, 2018, while a resident at the Schoellkopf Health Center in Niagara Falls. Born in Wilkes Barre, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Ann (Peters) Palko. Mrs. Jordan moved to New York City after high school and worked as a secretary for a Cardinal. She then worked as a switchboard operator at the Taft Hotel. She eventually moved to Niagara Falls, and was a secretary for one of the Vice Presidents of the Carborundum Company. She was also employed as a buyer for Moore Business Forms for 20 years. She was predeceased by her husband Frank in August 2018, and a daughter Kathleen Jordan. She is survived by a son Philip Jordan; two grandchildren Sara and Michael Jordan; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Funeral Mass for Barbara will be held December 5th, at 10:00 am at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, 2100 Baseline Road, Grand Island, NY, followed by interment in St. Stephen Cemetery.