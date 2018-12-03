UZDYGAN, Lorraine C. (Bialkowski)

December 1, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Anthony W. Uzdygan; dearest mother of Ronald, Timothy (Nancy) Uzdygan, Marcia (Michael) Platt, Kathleen (Kenneth) Kishoski; survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Evelyn (late Henry) Brzezinski, late Richard (late Anna) Bialkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral service from THE BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. (near Union Rd.), Cheektowaga, where services will be held Tuesday at 10 AM. Family present Monday 4-8 PM.