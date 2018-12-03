URBANIAK-TAYLOR, Joan J. (Ventura)

URBANIAK-TAYLOR - Joan J. (nee Ventura)

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on November 30, 2018. Beloved wife of James A. Taylor; devoted mother of Kimberly A. Matthews and Robertta J. "Cissi" Maychoss; cherished grandmother of Zackary Ventura and Autumn Matthews; great-grandmother of Genesis Ventura; loving daughter of the late Joseph and LaRue Ventura; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Andrew Church (corner of Crocker and Reiman Sts.), Sloan on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday (December 8, 2018) at The Amvets Post 14, 4721 Broadway, Depew at 6 PM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com.