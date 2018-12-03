UB still impressing college basketball pollsters

ESPN college basketball commentator Dick Vitale voted them to the No. 14 spot. Graham Couch of the Lansing (Mich.) State Journal had the all the way up to No. 19. Mark Berman of the Roanoke (Va.) Times had them at No. 8.

Seth Davis of CBS Sports had them at No. 19 and veteran college hoops scribe Joe Juliano of the Philadelphia Inquirer puts them at No. 22.

One of just 11 undefeated Division I men's basketball teams left in the country, the University at Buffalo Bulls continue to climb in the two major polls and in the computerized rankings of the NCAA.

Although out of the country, coach Nate Oats Bulls obviously made an impress on many pollsters with two victories in the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic last week in Northern Ireland. UB defeated Milwaukee in the semifinal of its bracket which probably did not sway many votes.

However, a triumph over the previously undefeated University of San Francisco Dons in the bracket final on Saturday must have made an impression.

UB moved from 22nd up to 17th in the AP poll of 65 media members and up to slots from 20th to 18th in the USA Today of 32 Division I head coaches.

In the NCAA NET rankings, UB stands at 13th. Interesting enough, the Bulls are one place in front of Kansas, which is ranked second in the AP and USA Today polls. A week ago, the Bulls were 30th in the rankings which are adjusted each day.

Gonzaga was voted No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches Polls with Kansas second. The Zags received 43 of 65 first-place votes in the media poll and 21 of 32 in the coaches poll. Kansas had 19 first-place votes from the media and 10 from the coaches. Duke and Virginia in the AP poll and Michigan in the USA Today received single first-place votes.

However, Gonzaga is only second in the NET ratings, behind Virginia. Michigan is third.

Buffalo moved up four spots this week in the AP Poll with 515 points. Gonzaga continued to hold on to first place, receiving 43 first place votes. Of the 65 voters in the AP Poll, all but one had Buffalo ranked. Lansing's Couch had the the highest at No. 8.

The Bulls passed Purdue, Oregon and Texas in moving up although Wisconsin, which was 22nd, one behind UB last week, is now at No. 12.

In the Coaches Poll, UB moved past Iowa, which was No 14 last week, and Purdue, which was 18th, but again Wisconsin, which was two places behind the Bulls last week climbed to 16th.

UB actually fell one place, from 12th to 13th, in the NET Ranking. Tennessee, which had been 15th move past the Bulls.

The victory over San Francisco was a factor in the Bulls' climb. The Dons ranked 29th in Monday's NET rankings.

Ball State at No.76 is the next Mid-American Conference team after UB in the NET ratings.

Defending NCAA champion Villanova is 37th. Syracuse is 45th.

Duquesne aat No. 79 is the highest rated Atlantic 10 team. Highest ranked Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference team is Rider at No. 133.

As to the rest of the Western New York Big 4:

Niagara is No. 259, St. Bonaventure No. 306 and Canisius No. 326. The Bonnies' win over Delaware State on Saturday didn't do much to help their rating. Delaware State is rated 353rd, last among all NCAA Division I teams as of Monday.

UB will be back in action at Alumni Arena against NCAA Division II LeMoyne, coached by Patrick Beilein, son of John Beilein the Michigan coach and nephew of the late Tom Niland, who was a long-time coach at LeMoyne. Patrick's father, John, also was head coach at LeMoyne before coming to Canisius.

The Bulls, no doubt, will have a target on their backs when they visit the Reilly Center on Saturday afternoon to face St. Bonaventure.

A home game against Southern Illinois and road challenges at Syracuse and Marquette follow before the Christmas break.