SZANYI, Alice M. (Degenhart)

December 1, 2018. Wife of the late Andrew J.; mother of Suzanne (late Richard) Brownstein, Fr. Mark A. Szanyi, OFM Conv., Eileen M. Szanyi (Lewis Irvin) and Kevin A. (Lyn) Szanyi; grandmother of Michael (Stephanie) and Paul Smereka, Colin and Lauren Szanyi; great-grandmother of Alexander Smereka; sister of Mildred (late Raymond) Orrange and the late Ralph (June) Degenhart, Florence (Frank "Fritz") Styka and William (survived by Madlyn) Degenhart; survived by nieces, nephews, The Club and The Club Kids. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Tuesday 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10 AM in St. Andrew's Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr. (at Elmwood Ave.), Kenmore (please assemble at church). Alice was a graduate of the University of Buffalo, a volunteer with Life Transitions and Hospice for 14 years, volunteered at Schofield Nursing Home for 20 years, at McAuley Nursing Home for 10 years, at St. Andrew's Church for 53 years where she was a member of the Parish council and the Marian Guild. She was also active in various other societies, including Pro Life. She enjoyed traveling, both here and abroad. In lieu of flowers memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or Brothers of Mercy, 4520 Ransom Rd., Clarence, NY 14031.