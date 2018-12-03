ROBINSON, Beverly J. (Hody)

December 1, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John J. Robinson; dear mother of Audrey Robinson-Black, Kevin (Kathleen) Robinson and Debbie (Joseph) Notto; loving grandmother of Jennifer, Kevin, Ashley, Joelle and Joseph; great-grandmother of Michael; daughter of the late Herman and Helen (Bukovic) Hody; sister of Herman Hody, Dennis Hody and the late Patricia (Jerry) Carrol. Friends may call Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at St. Teresa's Church at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Online condolences can be made at www.CANNANFH.com.