RILEY, Kevin N.

RILEY - Kevin N. Of Amherst, entered into rest suddenly on December 1, 2018 at age 58. Beloved husband of Corinne (nee Lipkus) Riley; devoted father of Shana (Austin) Powers and Trevor (Kelli Carpenter) Riley; loving son of Gail (Salvatore) Gregorio and Wesley (Barbara) Riley; dear brother of Daniel (Susan) Riley and Michael (Edwina) Riley; cherished son-in-law of Norman and the late Joanne Lipkus. Also survived by other loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. (near Eggert/Sheridan Dr.) on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst on Friday morning at 11 o'clock. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.