Man charged with DWI following single-car crash

An Allegany County man was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge Sunday following a one-vehicle crash, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

Kameran L. Olcott, 20, of Belfast, was not injured when the pickup he was driving overturned on Route 19A in Genesee Falls, deputies said.

Two passengers in the vehicle required medical assistance and were transported to Wyoming County Community Hospital, where they were treated and released, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Olcott had a suspended driver's license and was additionally charged with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and making an unsafe lane change, the Sheriff's Office said.

Olcott was arraigned in Genesee Falls Town Court and held in Wyoming County Jail on $500 bail, according to the Sheriff's Office.