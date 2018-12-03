JONES, Onabelle C. "Anne" (Meade)

December 1, 2018, age 94. Devoted wife of 21 years to Elwin L. Potter (March 15, 1924 - February 10, 1964), 16 years to Vincent Chester Cyman (July 14, 1918 - January 20,1987) and 19 years to Vernon Jones (November 28, 1924 - March 7, 2014); beloved mother of Patricia Elaine (Gary) Arnold, of Amherst, NY, Terry Robert (Lynda) Potter of Buffalo, NY, Judy Mae (late John) Hubbard of North Tonawanda, NY and Donald Potter of Dunkirk, NY; cherished grandmother of five, great-grandmother of 11 and great-great-grandmother of five; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Onabelle was a member of the Betsy Ross Levant Chapter #695 Order of the Eastern Star, a member of the Katherine Pratt Horton National Society of the DAR and the Heritage Club. The family will be present on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where an Eastern Star Service will be held at 6:30 PM, DAR Chaplin to speak at 6:45 PM and closing prayers at 7 PM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired. memorials may be made in Onabelle's memory to the DAR - Daughters of the American Revolution, Katharine Pratt-Horton, Buffalo Chapter, 477 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202-1303. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.