$12.6 million capital projects proposition fails in Alexander schools vote

Voters in the Alexander School District in Genesee County Monday voted against a proposal to fund $12.6 million in construction and reconstruction projects at its school buildings and other facilities, according to vote totals released by the school district.

The proposition failed by a vote of 183 to 117.

The lone proposition on the ballot sought school district voter approval to fund planned reconstruction work at the elementary school and demolition of the bus garage. The project included construction of a new bus garage and athletic field.

The district planned to use $1.9 million from existing capital reserve funds and $705,000 from available current funds.

The costs were to be partially offset by state aid, according to the proposition.