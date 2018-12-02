ZAMBITO, Joseph T.

ZAMBITO - Joseph T. Of Williamsville, entered into rest on November 17, 2018. Loving son of the late Joseph and Jean (nee Bova) Zambito; also survived by many dear cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 800 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga, on Wednesday at 12 noon. Please assemble at cemetery office. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel) Online condolences may be offered at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com.