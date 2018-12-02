Weekend in Review: Baby inside stolen car found, thousands take Polar Plunge, Bills lose and more

A respite from winter temperatures brought Western New Yorkers out of their homes to enjoy some sunshine before winter sets in. Some people even participated in the annual Polar Plunge and ran into the freezing waters of Lake Erie to benefit Special Olympics New York athletes. Here are some stories you may have missed this weekend.

Last year, Nicholas H. Belsito was arrested, tackled, handcuffed and lowered into a patrol car with a broken nose and blood seeping from his face after cursing at an Erie County deputy before a Bills game. Now a court has ruled that swearing at the police does not justify the violation of disorderly conduct.

Niagara Falls police have recovered a vehicle that was stolen Saturday afternoon in Buffalo with a 2-month-old baby girl inside. Buffalo police later arrested three people in connection with the incident.

The story of two Buffalo women — one who expects to be off welfare shortly and one who does not — shows just how hard it can be to get off public assistance.

A Clarence High School teacher has won nearly $750,000 in her lawsuit against the Town of Amherst for injuries she suffered in a motor-vehicle accident that involved a town-owned pickup truck.

The Buffalo Bills shot themselves in the foot over and over again in a 21-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Read Jay Skurski's observations about the game.

At the inaugural Festival of Slice competition Friday night, three Niagara Falls pizzerias claimed awards among stiff competition.

About 1,000 swimmers raised $187,272 for the Special Olympics New York athletes. The 12th annual Polar Plunge is the sports training organization's premier fundraiser, where athletes and their fans alike brave the elements to take a frigid dip for a good cause.

